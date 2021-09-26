Why did Japan attack Pearl Harbor?

Ninety years ago, Japan’s economy was quite bad and the unemployment rate was high. In the farming areas of Japan, the situation was especially dire because of continuous bad weather. The Japanese military invaded part of China in search of new land and raw materials and created a nation, called Manchuria, to rule the area. Then, they occupied several Chinese cities, one after another, and went to war with China. The war lasted a long time and Japan penetrated South Eastern Asian countries and regions and the Pacific islands in search of natural resources to continue the war.

To stop Japan’s aggression, the US banned the exportation of oil to Japan. Japan was cut off from the supply of natural resources and its “back was against the wall,” so to speak. On December 8, 1941, Japan attacked Pearl Harbor.

Why Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor- Background

The roots of the Pearl Harbor attack stretch back several decades. After the rule of the Tokugawa Shogunate government ended in 1867, the Emperor came back into power and the Meiji Period began. (known as the Meiji Restoration) After that, Japan won the Sino-Japanese War (1894-1895) and the Russo-Japanese War (1904-1905) and advanced to the Chinese continent.

In 1931, the Japanese Army intentionally blasted the South Manchuria Railway and then claimed that it was an act of China. Using this as a reason to start a war, the Japanese sent military troops to many regions in China and conquered several cities with force. The following year, Japan made a state of Manchuria, which was actually a “puppet state” of the Japanese Army.

Why did Japan invade Manchuria, China?

It is said that Japan invaded Manchuria for two reasons:

Economic Reasons – At that time, Japan was in a serious recession. Manchuria was an ideal place to get coal and other natural resources. Also, the Japanese could sell merchandise in China and make a profit. It was also an ideal place for immigration by people such as farmers, who could not earn enough income to live on.

Military Reasons – Although Japan won the Russo-Japanese war, Russia (the Soviet Union) was still a major threat to Japan. Manchuria borders Russia and therefore was important as a buffer zone that would protect mainland Japan from the threat of the Soviet Union.

Japanese Aggression in China and French Indochina

Japanese military also deployed troops in other areas in China and in 1937 Japan went into another war with China. At that time the USA had a policy of not exporting goods to countries at war. Therefore, neither China nor Japan declared war against each other as they would be in trouble if the US stopped exporting supply to them. In fact Japan at that time called this war “China Incident” stressing the point that it was not a war.

Japanese military thought that China would surrender in no time. However, Chinese military did not surrender because they were supported by the US and the UK and the war dragged on. As the war dragged on, the shortage of raw materials became serious in Japan. Then Japan took aim at South East Asia which was rich in natural resources.

The area where Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia are now were called French Indochina then and it was a French Colony. By that time most parts of France was controlled by Germany, therefore, Japan was able to send troops to Indochina relatively easily. This crossed the line for the USA i.e. this was not unacceptable to the US. In fact the Japanese government thought that either the US or the UK would declare war against Japan when they invaded French Indochina.

Sanction against Japan by the US

The U.S. suspended exporting of raw materials such as oil and iron to Japan that were necessary to continue the war. The UK and the Netherlands joined the US and suspended exporting to Japan and Japan was cut off supplies of raw materials. Japan’s aggression had been under criticism of the US and European countries ever since they occupied Manchuria because in those days Chinese Continent was an enormous market for the US and European countries, where they could make money buying and selling merchandise. However, if China was occupied by Japan, then the big market would be monopolized by Japan. The US was not happy about it. Japan went into Triplicate Pact with Germany and Italy in 1940 and this was interpreted as the ultimate conflict with the USA and the UK. In addition, the Philippines was a US colony where the US could make a large profit and the US thought that the Japanese military was a threat when they advanced to Indochina.

Negotiation with US failed

When Japan was cut off the supplies of raw materials needed for war by the USA, Japan tried negotiating with the US asking to resume the export of raw materials. The US, however, demanded that Japan withdraw from Indochina and China and made other provocative demands –known as Hull Note. Japan could not accept this and came to the conclusion that they must go into the war with the USA.

Around this time the USA thought that it would not be good to start war with Japan as Germany and Italy were winning battles in most parts in Europe and UK was getting weak. However, in June 1942, when Germany violated non-aggression treaty with Soviet Union and invaded Soviet Union, the US thought that they could compete with the axis powers (Germany, UK and Japan) by having the Russia join in the allied.

Now it was not necessary for the US to end the negotiation compromising with Japan. They thought it would be better if Japan starts the war rather than US does. President Roosevelt promised that they would not go into a war with other countries at the time of the presidential election. Also there was a strong sentiment in the US that they should not be involved with a war with some other country. Therefore, it was hard for the president to declare that the US would go into war and he was rather looking for a reason to strike Japan. Provoking of Japan and having them start the war was an idea.

War seemed inevitable for both Japan and the USA. Both Japanese government and the military considered that Japan was at a disadvantage if they are at war for a long time as the USA is much more powerful in terms of military and economy. They thought that it would be necessary to inflict the USA a big damage at the beginning of the war and make them lose the intention to continue the war. That way Japan can negotiate with the US again. Then they came up with the idea of the attack at Pearl Harbor and destroying US navy as quickly as they could and then end the war.

This abrupt attack shocked and angered American people. The world regarded this as a cowardly act of all time.

The Pearl Harbor attack was planned and led by Yamamoto Isoroku. Both Japanese government’s Yamamoto’s original intention was to start the attack 30 minutes after the war declaration. Tokyo did send a war declaration to Washington, however, it took the Japanese ambassador more time than expected to have the cipher decoded and they ended up delivering the declaration message one hour after the Pearl Harbor attack.

Some scholars argue that President Roosevelt knew one or two weeks before that Japan would bomb Pearl Harbor. In fact, On Nov 30, Hilo Tribute Herald, Hawaiian newspaper, headline on the front page stated “Japan May Strike Over Weekend”.

Joseph Leib, Washington journalist received documents from Cordell Hull, Secretary of states on Nov 30, 1941 stating that Japan would attack Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7.

Why did Japan attack Pearl Harbor?- Simple Answer:

Japan invaded Chinese resource-rich province and started war against China. Japan then invaded oil-rich French Indochina to gain raw materials needed for war. The US considered Japan’s aggression as a threat and they suspended export of oil to Japan. Japan tried to negotiate with the US to have the export of oil resumed but the negotiation failed as the condition the US suggested was provocative. Japan then planned the Pearl Harbor attack.