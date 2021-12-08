Countries Japan invaded in World War 2

On December 8, 1941, the United States declared war on Japan and entered World War II. Japanese troops landed in French Indochina (Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia), the Philippines and British Singapore. By April 1942, the Philippines, Indochina, and Singapore had been occupied by Japanese forces.

The following are the areas that were militarily invaded and occupied by Japanese forces during World War 2.

・Almost all of the coastal areas of the Republic of China

・U.S. territories in the Philippines

・British Hong Kong

・British North Borneo (now Malaysia)

・British Protectorate of Sarawak (now Malaysia)

・British Malaya (now Malaysia and Singapore)

・Dutch East Indies (now Indonesia)

・British Burma (now Myanmar)

・U.S. territory islands in the Western Pacific (Guam, Wake Island, etc.)

・Australian Territory of Papua (now Papua New Guinea)

・British West Pacific islands (Solomon Islands, Gilbert Islands, Ellice Islands, etc.)

・Part of the Aleutian Islands, Alaska Territory, U.S.A. (Atka Island, Kiska Island)