Why Russians do not smile

Russians and smile

If you’ve been to Russia, you quickly learn that Russians are stingy with their smile. From the customs officers welcoming you into the country to the waiter at a fancy restaurant, you’ll be greeted with a straight face. As a foreigner, this can sometimes be strange because we associate smiling with a sign of politeness. However, Russians do not see it that way. A Russian proverb roughly translates to “Only fools smile for no reason.”

In this post, we explore why Russians do not smile.

A culture of sincerity and openness

Because life was grueling in Russian for several centuries, displaying a straight/stern face became a standard facial expression. Smiles were reserved for unique occupations of good mood and prosperity. Since sincerity and openness are hallmarks of Russian culture, Russians see no need to fake a smile. They only smile when the occasion calls for it.

When Russians smile

Here are some of the few instances when you can catch a Russian smiling:

When they see a relative or friend

In Russia, you only smile at people that you know. Such a smile indicates that you’re happy to see them and is an invitation to communicate with them. Conversely, Russians never smile at a stranger. If you smile at strangers in Russia, rather than return a smile, they think you find them funny because they look or act weird.

When they hear or see something funny

Of course, Russians do joke around. Russians will smile if they hear a good joke or are watching a comedy series.

If there is a reason to smile

You’re expected to smile if you’ve just got a promotion or won the lottery. And do not be surprised when others ask why you are smiling. When that occurs, make sure you give a valid reason. Russians are very open people and are willing to share personal information, so feel free to explain the reasoning behind your smile.

When Russians don’t smile

Here are common scenarios where Russians do not smile that may seem strange to you as a westerner.

At work/school environment

In Russia, you are expected not to smile when engaging in serious business. This attitude is ingrained even in kids in Russia, where if a teacher hears a giggle, they will ask, “Why are you laughing? What’s funny about that?”. With this attitude, do not expect smiles in a typical Russian workplace or business meeting.

When you have troubles

It’s expected that you do not smile when you’re in trouble – whether it be a work or family crisis. If you smile when dealing with a personal tragedy, other people will think you are weird or careless.

When others are dealing with significant problems

While smiling might be a sign of empathy or comfort in some cultures, it’s considered highly offensive to smile at someone going through an ordeal.

Wrap up

As you can now see, Russians do not smile because it’s part of their culture. They believe that smiles must be genuine and reserved for appropriate situations. That’s why many Russians accuse westerners of having “insincere smiles.”