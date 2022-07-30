In which country does the sun rise last in the world?

The country where the sun rises last, in other words, the country where the sun sets the last will be the one on the western side of the longitude near the date line. The followings are the regions and countries where the sun rises and sets last :

・Baker Islands and Howland Island –uninhibited

・American Samoa and Niue –inhabited

The answer to the question,”In which the country the sun rises last” is Baker Island and Howland Island in the U.S. to be exact but these two islands are uninhabited.

In terms of inhabited areas, American Samoa and Niue are the areas where the sun sets last in the world.

American Samoa and Samoa

American Samoa and Samoa are hard to distinguish. The Independent State of Samoa and American Samoa are neighboring island nations.

The Independent State of Samoa is located to the west, and American Samoa is located to the east. Generally speaking, “Samoa” refers to the Independent State of Samoa. American Samoa, as the name implies, is a self-governing territory of the United States.

In fact, the Independent State of Samoa and American Samoa were originally one and the same country. The division between the two countries was caused by power struggles within Samoa and intervention by Western nations.

The time difference between the Independent State of Samoa and American Samoa is 24 hours. The reason for this is that the date line runs between the Independent State of Samoa and American Samoa.

This actually started in 2011. Until then, Samoa was also on the east side of the date line, i.e., in the same time zone as American Samoa. However, since Samoa’s independence, trade with New Zealand, which is located in the west, has increased, and the time difference caused an economic inconvenience by being off by about one day.

Therefore, in 2011 Samoa declared that it would move from east to west of the date line.

Samoa is one of the first countries in the world to see the sun rise and American Samoa is the last country to see the sun rise.

The map shows that they are only about 100 km apart.

The time difference between the two regions is 24 hours, even though it takes only 20 minutes by plane.

When it is 12:00 on Friday in Samoa, it is 12:00 on Saturday in American Samoa.

This makes it possible to celebrate New Year’s Day twice in one year. If you want to experience New Year twice, why not give it a try?

・The Independent State of Samoa has its own currency, “tālā”, while American Samoa uses the U.S. dollar.

・They drive on the left side of the road in Samoa, but they drive on the right in American Samoa, which is the same as the United States.

Niue

Niue is a constitutional monarchy in eastern Oceania. Its territory includes the island of Niue, northeast of New Zealand, east of Tonga, and southeast of Samoa. It is a constituent member of the Kingdom of New Zealand and has a “free association relationship”. It has the second smallest population in the world. Its total area is 259 square kilometers. Total population is 1520 (2018, Secretariat of the Pacific Community).