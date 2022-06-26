NATO vs BRICS

While NATO is a military alliance, BRICS is not. BRICS is a coinage referring to emerging countries with rapidly growing economy. Therefore, NATO and BRICS are fundamentally different. However, recently Brics Leaders hold summit meetings online and since two of the member countries, China and Russia are hostile to the United States they are trying to strengthen their cooperation among the BRICS countries.

What is BRICS?

BRICs is a term coined from the initials of five countries: Brazil, Russia, India, and China.

Since its use in a report issued by Goldman Sachs in 2003, the term has become widely used by the general public. In this report, it was stated that the four BRICs countries could be among the top six countries in terms of GDP by 2050.

The four BRICs countries are expected to grow significantly in the future based on their large land area, large populations, and abundant natural resources. The BRICs represent emerging countries that are expected to develop remarkable economic growth in the future. The term “BRICs” was originally coined to describe the four countries of Brazil, Russia, India, and China. Later, South Africa was added, and the lower-case “s” representing the plural became an uppercase “S” for South Africa, and the name BRICS (five emerging countries) was coined.

Until about 10 years ago, the world economy was centered on a tripolar system of the “United States,” “Europe,” and “Japan”. However, the day may not be far off when the new system will consist of the “United States,” the “European Union (EU),” and the “BRICs.

Conflict between NATO and BRICS

On June 23rd BRICS summit meeting was held online and attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said, “Some countries are seeking absolute security through the expansion of military alliances, and are practicing self-reliance on a large scale, ignoring the rights and interests of other countries. If this dangerous momentum continues, the world will become even more unsettled and unstable,” strongly criticizing the United States and Europe for moving toward expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Thus, although BRICS is not a military alliance, it is in a confrontational relationship with NATO.

Why are the BRICS countries growing so rapidly?

Here are some commonalities among the BRICs countries.

(1) Large land area and abundant natural resources

(2) Large population and abundant young labor force

(3) Low unit labor costs and low-cost production of products

(4) Large population makes them a promising market.

The Next 11

The Next 11 are the next growth countries after the BRICs. The Next 11 countries were selected based on criteria such as economic growth, political stability, and population growth, and include South Korea, Mexico, Turkey, Indonesia, Iran, Pakistan, Nigeria, the Philippines, Egypt, Bangladesh, and Vietnam.

