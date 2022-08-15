In which country does the sun never rise?

Countries where the sun never rises

There are some parts of the world where the sun never rises during the winter time for over a few weeks or even over a few months. Many of such areas are settlements inhabited only by military or researchers, however, there are a large number of towns and cities in the Northern Hemisphere where the sun never rises during a certain period of winter and some of them have considerable populations. Although it would not be possible to mention the names of a large number of towns and cities without the sun during certain periods of the winter, we will look into the subject of in which country the sun never rises with a few examples of cities and towns.

Norway

Longyearbyen, which has the population of 2075 is one of the cities in Norway with the sun down all day during the mid-winter. The sun does not rise from October 27 to February 14. The length of the day time on Oct 26, which is the last date before the season without the sun begins, is 28 minutes 37 seconds. They have a day time with the length of 22 minutes and 45 seconds on February 15 when the sun rises again, The world’s northern-most ATM is located in Longyearbyen. So are the northernmost kindergarten, school, college, post office and church. It is a local rule there to carry a gun whenever you go out to protect yourself against polar bears.

Greenland, Denmark

Greenland is a huge island and is a territory of Denmark.

In the city named Qaanaaq, the sun does not rise from October 29 to February 14. Greenland is considered to be the largest island in the world and most of the land mass is covered by ice cap (80%). There are roads within towns and cities but there are no roads or railways connecting cities and towns.

Russia

Dikson is the town known as the northernmost settlement in Russia and also on the Asian continent. Russia is a huge territory and has a number of cities and towns that do not see the sun for months or weeks during the winter time. Dickson was once called “the edge of the earth” and is located on the edge of the Arctic Ocean. The territory has the size of Great Britain but the population is only about 550. Interestingly even the locals must have a passport and registration when entering the territory. The only one hospital they had in town was shut down a few years go.

U.S.A. (Alaska)

In the town called Utqiaguik in Alasaka, the sun does not rise from Nov 19 to January 21. In Anchorage, which is the major city in Alaska, they have the shortest daylight on December 19 and the length of daylight on this date is 5 hours 27 minutes. The town of Utqiaguik has a population of approximately 5,000. The town is also a cultural center of the Inupiat, a tribe of Alaskan natives. They survive mostly hunting whales.

Canada

Alert, Ellesmere is said to be the northernmost human settlement, however there is only a military communications base and the area is never accessible to civilians. The hamlet of Grise Fiord is the northernmost accessible inhabited community in Canada. 135 people reside in this small settlement of Inuit.

Finland

In areas such as Nuorgam, Usjoki, the sun does not rise from November 28 to January 15. Ustjoki is in Lapland which is the Northern-most region of Finland. Nuorgam is a home to 200 residents. Lapland is best known for northern lights viewing and the other well-known attractions there are Santa Clause Village and Santa Claus Office.

Sweden

Among cities where the sun is down all day for months, perhaps Kiruna would be one of the cities whose names are internationally recognized. In Kiruna the sun is down all day from December 11 to January 1. The population of Kiruna is approximately 23,000.

How about Iceland?

Iceland is a relatively small country. In the capital city of Reykjavic, they have the shortest daylight of the year on December 21 and the length is 4 hours 07 minutes. The size of Iceland is about the same as the states of Ohio or Kentucky.