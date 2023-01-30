Authentic Japanese dog breeds

Usually, the term, Japanese dog (Nippon ken in Japanese) refers specifically to the six native breeds named in the Japan Dog Standard, a standard established by the Japanese Dog Preservation Society in 1934. The six Japanese dog breeds are also designated as national natural monuments.
In the broad sense of the term, Japanese dogs, also includes breeds native to Japan that are based on or crossbred with foreign breeds. The four breeds are the Pekinese, Tosa Fighting Dog, Japanese Terrier, and Japanese Spitz.
They have a widespread image of being highly loyal to their owners. With the growing popularity of Japanese dogs around the world, more and more people are interested in owning a Shiba or Akita dog.
Note that the Japanese world for dog is ”犬”（inu) and there is another reading for 犬 and it is ken.
Let’s take a look at the six types of Japanese dogs individually.
Designated a national natural treasure in 1936, the Shiba Inu is one of the most popular breeds of Japanese dogs, with a large number of dogs bred, and in recent years it has become so popular that it has even created a boom overseas.
The Shiba Inu’s character is alert, but also patient and loyal to its owner. It is said that the ancestors of today’s Shiba Inus lived with humans during the Jomon Period. Although the breed was on the verge of extinction for a time, efforts have been made to preserve the breed since it was designated a natural monument in 1936, and it is estimated that 80% of the Japanese dog breeds bred in Japan today are Shiba Inus.
Height: 38.5-41.5 cm
Body weight: approx. 9 kg
Average life span: 14-15 years
The Akita Ken is a large Japanese dog that has been bred in Akita Prefecture.
Akita Ken made headlines when it was presented to the Russian Olympic gold medalist, Zagitova. The Akita is one of the largest dogs in Japan.
In the 1630s, the Japanese dog breed (originally a medium-sized beasthound from the Tohoku region) was enlarged through crossbreeding by the feudal lords of the Akita region in order to increase the fighting spirit of the warriors. There was a period of time when the number of purebreds was drastically reduced due to the promotion of mixing with fighting dogs, but
In 1931, the Akita Ken was designated as a national natural monument and escaped extinction due to species preservation efforts.
The Akita Ken has a calm and composed characteristics. They are loyal and obedient to their masters, as known by the famous “Loyal Dog Hachiko” whose statue was built in front of Shibuya Station in Tokyo
They are known as smart dogs that are easy to learn and easy to train.
Height: approx. 67 cm
Body weight: approx. 48 kg
Average life span: 10 to 12 years old
The Hokkaido Inu lived with the Ainu, the indigenous people of Hokkaido, and was bred to hunt bears and other animals. In Japan, the dog became famous when it appeared as a character in a commercial for Softbank, a cell phone company.
Height: 48-52 cm
Body weight: approx. 20 kg
Average life span: 13-15 years
The Kai Ken was born in the mountainous region of Kai (now Yamanashi Prefecture). The dog was named after the name of this region. It was a dog that hunted deer and wild boar. Its roots are said to be older than those of other Japanese dog breeds, dating back to BC. They have inherited the characteristics of hounds, and some dogs still work as hounds. They are truly obedient to their masters, but are very wary of strangers. It is a Japanese dog, but is rarely seen.
Height: Approximately 50 cm
Weight: 11-23 kg
Average life span: 13 years
The Kishu Inu was born in the mountainous areas of what is now the Kishu region (near Wakayama and Mie prefectures) and was bred as a hunting dog to hunt raccoon dogs, deer, and wild boars.
They are agile and wary of strangers, but patient and calm, loyal and obedient to their masters.
Height: 50-56 cm
Weight: 15-23 kg
Average life span: 13 years
The Shikoku Ken is an indigenous dog that lived in the mountains of present-day Kochi Prefecture. It is believed to have its roots in a wild dog called the “Yamainu,” which resembles a wolf in appearance. The wolf-like wildness of the Shikoku Ken is what makes it so appealing. They are agile, combative and alert, but loyal and obedient to their masters. They are also active hunters. Because of its competitive spirit, it is considered difficult to keep as a pet.
Height: 49 to 55 cm
Body weight: 18-24 kg
Average life span: 13-14 years
Of the more than 500,000 purebred dogs registered annually in Japan, Japanese dogs account for a little more than 10 %, or about 55,000.