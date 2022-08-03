In which country does the sun rise first?

Japan or New Zealand?

In which country does the sun rise first in the world? Is it Japan because it is called the land of the rising sun or is it New Zealand? There is a time difference of 3 hours between Japan and New Zealand. The sun rises 3 hours earlier in New Zealand than it does in Japan. Therefore, among the major countries with considerably large population, New Zealand is the country which sees the sun rise first.

Having said so, there are some small island countries in the Pacific where the sun rises earlier than New Zealand or as early as New Zealand．

Kiribati- the country where the sun rises first in the world

Kiribati is the very first country that sees the sun in the world because in some areas of Kiribati the sun rises earlier than New Zealand. Kiribati has four time zones. Kilitimati of Line Islands is the part of the Kiribati that sees the sun first in the world while Tiwara, the capital of Kiribati, is in the time zone 3 hours behind Kiritimati. Tiwara’s time zone is the same as New Zealand.

Millenium Island of Line Islands: The name of Caroline Island of Line Islands was changed to Millennium Island in anticipation of tourism demand over the New Year and into the new century. It is an uninhibited island.

About Kiribati

Kiribati is a small country surrounded by the blue sea, consisting of 33 islands in the Pacific Ocean. The area of scattered islands is very vast, measuring 3,200 km east to west. 3,200km is nearly the distance between the US and Spain and there is a time difference of 6 hours between Madrid and Boston. Kiribati’s islands are indeed scattered over a vast area.

The islands used to “straddle” the date line, which means that not only they were located in a few different time zones but also there was a time difference of nearly 24 hours between the east and west sides even though they were all in the same country.

It was so inconvenient that the date line was moved to the eastern end of the country in 1995. By moving the date line to the eastern end of the country, Kiribati became the first country in the world to see the sun.

Different time zones in Kiribati

When it is 9:00 am in Japan, 10:00 am Sydney, Australia and 12:00 in New Zealand, the times in Kiribati are:

Kiritimati (population: 7,380 as of 2020) 14:00

Rawaki (uninhabited) 13:00

Kanton Island (Population: 20 as of 2015) 13:00

Tabiteuea (Population :5,261 as of 2015) 12:00

Tiwara-Capital (Population 70,480 as of 2020) 12:00

Other areas for comparison:

Samoa 13:00

Tonga 13:00

Samoa also shifted its date line eastward at the end of 2011 due to its strong ties with New Zealand.