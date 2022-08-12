Is Taiwan a country?

Is Taiwan an independent country?

Some facts to consider

Taiwan has its own airline, it’s own government, an elected president, it’s own currency, a military and it holds free and democratic elections. This gives Taiwan what is known as de facto independence. Even so China claims Taiwan as part of its integral territory. Furthermore, Taiwan simply is not recognized as a nation in its own right by the majority of countries. In this current global situation Taiwan does not have what is known as de jure independence in other words the kind of independence which is recognized by other countries. 23 million people live on this mountainous island which is separated from China by the Taiwan Strait. Generally it is referred to as Taiwan in both English and mandarin but at this point the official name of Taiwan is still the Republic of China.

Introduction of the ROC

The Republic of China was founded on mainland China in 1911. It only came to Taiwan in 1945, after Japan which ruled Taiwan since 1895 handed the island back after WW2. Nevertheless, in 1949 the KMT which was the ruling party of the ROC was defeated by the Chinese communist party during the Chinese Civil War whereafter the KMT retreated to the island of Taiwan and it continued to rule the island as a one party state. Throughout this time the CCP remained in power and was known as China or rather as the Peoples Republic of China. The PRC remains committed to reclaim the island of Taiwan as part of its territory. There were several military clashes especially in the 1950s and 1960s in order to recover the island. These efforts by The ROC was eventually ceased but the PRC are still committed to its goals and this conflict still continues. In the eyes of Beijing Taiwan remains a province of China even though it pretends to be independent and it simply has to be brought back in to the fold. Unfortunately this is a situation which does not seem to have a simple solution.

Global recognition

Initially the ROC was recognized by several nations, even by China but in 1971 when Taiwan withdrew from the United Nations things started to change and even more so when the US started to recognize the PRC in mainland as China. At this point in time only a small number of countries continue to recognize the ROC and Taiwan continues to maintain close relationships with these countries with the hope that those countries would speak on behalf of Taiwan in international organizations. In short to establish Taiwan’s right to be sovereign country there should be a sufficient amount of countries which recognize Taiwan’s rights in this regard. One of the primary reasons why Taiwan does not have the recognition of a sufficient number of countries is because China does not hesitate to put pressure on likely allies of Taiwan. Meanwhile China continue to work to ensure that other countries recognize the ROC and not the PRC. It must also be kept in mind that the remaining diplomatic allies of Taiwan are located in strategic locations both in Africa and the Pacific Islands which can potentially allow China to substantially expand its global reach.