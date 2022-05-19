Why did Russia lose the Russo-Japanese War?

The Russo-Japanese War was an imperialist war between Japan and Russia over control of Korea and Manchuria, which began in 1904 with the Japanese attack on Port Arthur and ended the following year with the Japanese capture of Mukden and victory in the Battle of the Sea of Japan, which almost decided the military outcome.

Reasons why Japan was able to win the Russo-Japanese War

Morale of the Japanese army exceeded that of the Russian army.

One of the reasons why Japan was able to win the Russo-Japanese War against Russia, the superpower of the time, was that the morale of the Japanese army greatly exceeded that of the Russian army.

First of all, the commanders of the Japanese army at that time had the experience of having fought through many battles in the process of Japan’s growth into a modern nation from the end of the Edo period to the Meiji period. In addition, they had a strong sense of crisis that the nation would perish if defeated by the Russians, which led to the creation of many excellent operations. The soldiers also had the skill and morale to carry out the orders of their commanders.

On the other hand, on the Russian side, the czar and his generals underestimated the Japanese army, and the internal leadership of the army was loose. In addition, the mood of pessimism was growing in Russia due to the political instability in the country, and the morale of the soldiers was extremely low. Therefore, when the Russian army was attacked boldly by the Japanese forces, which were willing to give up their lives, it soon became impossible to maintain the front line, and the Russian army, although large, repeatedly lost battles and retreated.

The Anglo-Japanese Alliance was significant

Another reason why Russia lost the Russo-Japanese War was the existence of the Anglo-Japanese Alliance.

The existence of the Anglo-Japanese Alliance made it possible for Japan to receive both military and financial support from the then hegemonic power of Great Britain.

At the time, the Japanese Navy had the largest fleet in Asia with about 150 vessels before the Russo-Japanese War, and it was thanks to Britain’s support to strengthen its naval power in every possible way that it was able to achieve such a capability.

On the other hand, the British sabotaged the Russian Navy, preventing it from purchasing two battleships and two armored cruisers, and denying the Baltic Fleet passage through the Suez Canal on its way to the Far East, port calls at ports in the then British colonies, and coal supplies. As a result of this sabotage, the Russian Baltic Fleet, which was originally scheduled to arrive in the Far East in three months, took seven months to arrive, which led to the great victory of the Imperial Japanese Navy at the Battle of Japan.

In addition, the Anglo-Japanese Alliance stipulated that if either country was at war with two or more other countries, they would help each other. Therefore, France and other countries that were allied with Russia at the time could not help Russia to avoid entering a war with Britain.

With Britain on its side, Japan was able to receive both military and financial support. With regard to the procurement of coal to power its warships, Britain sabotaged Russia so that it could procure it in preference to Japan.

In addition, the Japanese government issued public bonds to finance the huge war expenditures, and the British helped Japan by facilitating the underwriting of these bonds. The alliance with Great Britain also played a major role in the appearance of the United States as an intermediary for the peace treaty.

It is no exaggeration to say that without the Anglo-Japanese alliance, Japan would not have won the Russo-Japanese War.