Why did Japan invade China?

Japanese invasion of Manchuria and China

Why did Empire Japan invade Manchuria, China? There are principally two main reasons why Japan invade China.

Manchuria, China was rich in natural resources and the land there was fertile. Japan was an island country that has virtually no natural resources. Around 1931 Japan was in the midst of depression triggered by the Great Digression in the US. Therefore Manchuria, China was an ideal immigration destination for people such as farmers who could not make a living in Japan and also it was a land where Japan can get raw materials to fuel the mainland’s industries.

Even after Japan won the Russo-Japanese war, Soviet Union was a threat to Japan. Japan wanted Manchuria because Manchuria has borders with Soviet Union and could become an important “buffer zone” to protect the mainland from the threat of Soviet Union.

Depression of 1929

The Japanese economy was negatively impacted by the Great Depression of 1929. The government of the day simply had no answer to many of the questions which was asked. In fact there was a global depression and this came at the time when the Imperial Japanese military was strong and the civilian government was viewed as weak. This is why the people of Japan were increasingly looking to the army for a solution to their problems since they have lost hope in the civilian government. Increasing the voices which was heard were those of the army generals who continued to suggest a campaign which will seek to find new colonies outside of Japan so that additional opportunities for growth could be acquired for Japan. And this is why the full-scale invasion of Chinese province of Manchuria followed. In fact by 1931 very large sums of money had been invested by Japan in order to grow the economy of Manchuria which was at that time under the control of the South Manchuria Railway Company. Japan also proceeded to strengthen its forces in southern Manchuria in order to be able to hold on to the acquisition.

Small territory, large population

A growing concern in Japan was the fact that the population kept on expanding and the country was becoming overcrowded because of its relatively small size. This is why the additional 200,000 square kilo meters which Manchuria provided was critical for the future over-spilling of the Japanese population. In the minds of the Japanese people all of this was justified because they had a very low opinion of the Chinese. Therefore they never considered the rights of the Chinese citizens. Furthermore it was firmly believed that Manchuria had valuable natural resources such as fertile agricultural land, valuable forests as well as lots of much-needed minerals. At that time Japan as a country had many problems and this is why increasingly the most suitable solution to their problems seemed to be the invasion of Manchuria.

Triggering the hostilities

Japan had to find a way to justify the attack on Manchuria. This is why they arranged for an explosion on a section of the South Manchuria Railway. This alleged act of hostility on the part of the Chinese was being provided as an explanation for why it was necessary for the Japanese army to attack the Manchurian town of Shenyang. Naturally there was outrage in the West and in other parts of the globe because of the Japanese aggression. In fact it was demanded that Japan withdraw from the region immediately. Because the hostilities did not originate with the Japanese civilian government, but with the Army, this made it possible for politicians to blame everything on so called army hot-heads and renegades.