Why is “China” called “China”?

Etymology of China Explained

Why is China called China? How did China get its name?

Every county of the world has its own story of how it got its name. It goes out without saying that China has a very long history. The etymology of the word, China stretches back more than 2000 years – as early as 200 years before Christ.

The name, China comes from the ancient Chinese Dynasty named “Qin” (秦) [B.C. 221-B.C. 206]. “Qin” (秦) is normally pronounced “Chin” in English. China in French is spelled “Chine” and pronounced “Sin”. This is where the word “Sin” or “Sino” comes from. In English it would be proper to pronounce Qin as “Chin”. Therefore it would be quite easy to understand that the word “China” has its origin in Qin.

The Qin Dynasty (221 BC – 206 BC) was a dynasty in China. It existed during the “Spring and Autumn period”, and the Warring States period, and unified China as a nation for the first time in history in 221 BC.

The period between the unification and the fall of the dynasty is known as the Qin Dynasty. The capital of the unified country was Hamyang.

The name of the Dynasty has its origin in the name of a place called “Qin” in China which had a close relation with the founder of the Dynasty. ( present Zhangjiachuan Hui autonomous county)

In India around the 2nd century A.D., China was already called “China Staana” in Sanskrit, meaning “Land of the Chinas”, which was a reference to the first unified dynasty, the Qin Dynasty, and was later introduced to Europe as “China” in English and “Chine” in French.

In Chinese “People Republic of China is written as 中華人民共和国 . 中華 is the Chinese word for China. (pronounced Zhōnghuá) The word 中華 means “center of the world”.

Summery: