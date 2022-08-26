Robotic company accident? No, unheard of in Japan

AI Robots killed scientists in Japan?

No, there was no such an accident at robotic company in Japan

Fake News of “Four AI robots killed 29 Japanese scientists” spread in the US but never in Japan.

Although it is understood that this is fake news by majority of people, it is still believed by some in the United States and elsewhere in some parts of the world. This alleged story of accidents of robots attacking scientists at some robotics company in Japan has never been reported as news in Japan since 2018 but recently it has been reported as an example of fake news that started in the U.S.

In December 2018, social media users began spreading the news that “AI robots killed 29 scientists in Japan” along with a short video. The video was a presentation given by environmentalist and UFOlogist, Linda Moulton Howe at the Conscious of Life Expo in Los Angeles in February, 2018. In that presentation, Howe spoke primarily about the dangers of AI and alien encounters and abductions. Howe is a Stanford University graduate and is a former Miss Ohio.

Howe began her presentation at Expo by stating that four AI robots being developed for military applications at a top Japanese robotics company killed 29 humans in a lab by shooting metal bullets. The horrific thing is that lab workers shut down two of the robots and disassembled the third one, but the fourth began to restore itself.” she said. Howe then continued,”This news will never be made public. By making it public, robotics companies would have too much to lose and most importantly, the Japanese government wants AI robot soldiers.”

Howe says that the source of information is some whistle blower who has contracts with CIA and others. Although Howe did not specify the name of the Japanese company where the murder took place, or the name of the murdered scientists, the information quickly spread among science fiction enthusiasts in the United States. No one, however, was able to corroborate it.

No other sources reported the same story of the attack of robots

The alleged story of AI robots attacked and killed 29 scientist in Japan is based on some unconfirmed information with absolutely no evidence. Some media say that this rumor was made up to simply grab attention of the audience of her speech about how the mankind was created by some intelligent alien race.

Aside from the fake news, have robots/AI ever killed a human?

Several major media outlets reported that AI-equipped drones may have attacked fleeing militias in Libya during the civil war in March 2020, chasing them and uncontrolled by humans.

A report by a UN Security Council panel of experts noted that the drone used is called KARGU 2, manufactured by STM, a Turkish military company that was intervening militarily in the civil war, and if this is true, this would be the first time in the world that an attack has been carried out without human intervention.

The UN report described the KARGU2 as “autonomous killer weapons” and said they were programmed to attack targets without the need for data communication with an operator. It suggests they were used as killer robots.

The report noted that when the Libyan interim government attacked a military organization, the attack was tracked by an “autonomous lethal weapon system (LAWS)”. The report stated that this LAWS was programmed to attack targets without being connected to a human operator,” suggesting that an AI may have carried out the attack.