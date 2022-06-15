Why is Japanese Yen so weak?

The reason why Japanese yen has dropped/depreciated explained.

Why has Japanese yen weakened? The Japanese yen has been rapidly weakening against the dollar in the foreign exchange market, falling as much as 20 yen against the dollar in just two months from March to early May, hitting a record level of 135 yen to the dollar, the first time in about 24 years.

On June 13, the yen weakened further on the Tokyo foreign exchange market, falling to 135.22 yen to the dollar. This is the weakest level of the Japanese currency in 24 years, since October 1998.

There was a saying that goes “Yen will be bought in times of crisis.”

which means it is a good idea to buy the yen when war, civil strife, terrorism, or other incidents occur and investors really have been doing so and the yen really appreciated. When a crisis such as the war in Ukraine occurred, the Japanese yen was a currency that was often bought rather than sold. This time, however, that common sense does not apply at all. What is happening to the Japanese yen? Over the last several decades, when the global economy became unstable, the yen was often bought. The reason why the yen was bought when the global economy became unstable was because confidence in Japan was high.

The reasons why the Japanese yen is so weak and falling are as follows:

A gap of interest rates between the US and Japan

Trade Deficit

Declining of national strength of Japan

What is the background of the yen’s depreciation?

Interest rate gap between Japan and the U.S.

Behind the sharp depreciation of the yen is the fact that the U.S. central bank is tightening monetary policy to curb inflation, while the Bank of Japan plans to continue its current large-scale monetary easing, widening further the interest rate gap between Japan and the U.S. In Japan, the Bank of Japan has been conducting a large-scale monetary easing program, which has led to a sharp decline in the yen.

The Bank of Japan continues its massive monetary easing, keeping long-term interest rates, the benchmark for corporate borrowing and mortgage rates, low. The U.S., on the other hand, is tightening monetary policy to contain historic inflation, and interest rates continue to rise. As a result, the difference in interest rate between Japan and the U.S. has widened, and investors are increasingly selling yen to buy dollars in order to invest their assets in dollars with higher interest rates.

Trade Deficit

Another domestic factor is the huge trade deficit. The trade deficit is ballooning amid rising resource prices due to the impact of the recent war in Ukraine. As a result, the forex market will see an increase in transactions to sell yen and buy foreign currencies in order to make payments.

Declining of the national strength of Japan – the biggest reason

Japan’s competitiveness is rapidly declining and Japanese companies have little presence in the global marketplace. While other countries around the world are steadily growing their economies, Japan is the only country in an unusual situation of almost zero growth, and Japan is falling out of the ranks of developed countries.

Since the current depreciation of the yen is, in a sense, due to the structural problem of Japan’s declining national strength, there is a possibility that the trend of yen depreciation will be prolonged in the future.

Will the Japanese government try to stop the further yen’s depreciation? And how?

One possible means of stopping the yen from weakening this time around is foreign exchange intervention, in which the government, buys yen and sells dollars in the market through the Bank of Japan,

Some believe that intervention by Japan alone will have only limited effect. Meanwhile, it is quite unlikely that the U.S. will tolerate dollar selling, which leads to higher prices in the U.S., so it will be difficult to implement.

At the end of April, the BOJ announced its stance to hold down the rise in long-term interest rates. As a result, the yen’s depreciation accelerated in the forex market. However, the BOJ governor would not change his optimistic view that the yen’s depreciation is positive for the Japanese economy as a whole, and is prepared to continue the large-scale easing program. The yen is expected to weaken further in the market, as the gap between U.S. and Japanese interest rates is expected to continue to widen in the near term.