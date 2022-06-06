Is Taiwan in NATO?

Taiwan and NATO

Is Taiwan a part of NATO? (Is Taiwan a member of NATO?)

No, Taiwan is not part of NATO.

Why is Taiwan not in NATO?

NATO is essentially a treaty among the countries located in North Atlantic regions as the name North Atlantic Treaty Organizations suggests. In addition, Unfortunately Taiwan is not regarded as a state by other countries or the United Nations as of now, therefore Taiwan is not eligible for becoming a member of NATO.

Countries such as Japan and Australia are not members of NATO either because of their geological positions.

Having said so, Taiwan has established relationships with NATO and the safety of Taiwan is of a great concern to NATO.

NATO Plus Act and Taiwan

U.S. Congressman proposed a bill to “Make Taiwan a NATO Plus Country in 2021. It was a bill calling for Taiwan to be given the same treatment as NATO Plus countries,

The bill would require the U.S. government to consider Taiwan as a member of NATO Plus, which includes Japan, South Korea, Australia, and other countries, and to allow Taiwan to purchase weapons under the same conditions as member countries.

According to the Biden administration, the U.S. position of adhering to the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances and its commitments to Taiwan are rock solid. Taiwan desires to continue to deepen Taiwan-U.S. security cooperation and promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region together in the future.

China’s Response

China is warning that the US should not seek to build a treaty organization like NATO in the North Pacific region. Regarding the U.S. expansion of ties with Taiwan, Beijin said that it would “not only put Taiwan in a precarious situation, but also lead to intolerable consequences for the U.S. side,” arguing that “Taiwan will eventually return to its mother country of China”

NATO and Taiwan Relationships in 2022

Earlier this year, a representative from Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs mentioned that Taiwan will continue to have strong resilience, showing determination to defend itself, strengthen cooperation with its partners who share the same principles and promote long-term peace, stability and development in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region.

British’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth Affairs delivered a foreign policy speech calling on NATO members to ensure the self-defense capabilities of democratic states such as Taiwan. In response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan expressed its sincere welcome and gratitude.

Earlier Foreign Minister emphasized the need for mainland China to follow international rules. When British Prime Minister attended a security conference in Munich in February this year, he stressed that NATO should strengthen security in the Indo-Pacific region, and the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) major nations expressed the importance of peace and security in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan is stressing that it will continue to demonstrate its strong resilience and the determination of all its citizens to defend themselves in unison, while at the same time strengthening cooperation with partners who share the same principles, including the UK, the U.S, Japan, and the EU, to jointly promote long-term peace, stability, and development across the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region.