Why is Korea called Korea?

Etymology of Korea explained

The name “Korea” comes from “Goryeo.” (written고려in Korean), the name of a state in the region of present day Korean Peninsular.

In Chinese characters, which represent the meaning of the characters, Goryeo is written高麗. 高麗(Goryeo) is pronounced “kōrai” or “kaurai” in the Japanese phonetic reading, and in Mandarin Chinese it is Kāolí (Gāolí) [kauli].

The name Goryeo was originally derived from Koguryo. Goryeo succeeded Koguryo and unified the nation during the “Later Three Kingdoms Period”. Ceramics from the Goryeo period (918~1392) became popular and were exported worldwide. Later, it became known as Corée in France and Korea in English-speaking countries. The name of Goryeo spread to the West and other parts of the world with the spread of the Goryeo ceramics.

In fact, ceramics from Goryeo were called “Korai” in Japan.

Goryeo was founded by Wang Jian (King Taejo) in 918 by expelling the descendants of the Later Goguryeo King Archon through the Yi Surname Revolution, and achieved unification of the three Later Korean states in 936, 1287 Although the country was annexed by the Yuan Dynasty from 1287 to 1356, it continued to exist until the founding of Yi Dynasty in 1392. The capital was Gaegyeong.

What does Goryeo mean? In other words, what does Korea mean?

高麗 consist of two Chinese characters. The first character, 高 represent the meaning of “highness ” and the second letter 麗 represents the meaning of graceful or beauty.

So, the meaning of Korea is “highness and gracefulness” as the name Korea deprives from the Goryeo.

Korea is also the name used when the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the Republic of Korea (ROK) act as a single joint team in international competitions.

Since 1948, “South Korea” has also been used for the Republic of Korea and “North Korea” for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, so the transliteration of the English word “Korea,” which is derived from Koryo, is now used as the new neutral positional name. When operating as the joint team “Korea,” the unification flag is used as the flag equivalent to the national flag, and “Arirang” is used as the song equivalent to the national anthem.