Kuril Island Dispute between Japan and Russia

After the end of World War II, the Kuril Islands dispute (also known as Northern Territories) has been a point of contention between Russia and Japan over the ownership of the four southernmost islands: Iturup Island, Shikotan island, Kunashir island, and Habomai Islands.

This area is among the 56 islands in a chain stretching from the Russian Kamchatka Peninsula to the Japanese island of Hokkaido. Despite their small sizes, they are of immense strategic importance to the Russians, who refused to surrender the region after capturing it by the end of the Second World War.

In this post, we explore the intricacies of the Kuril island dispute from 1945 (when Russia took control) to today.

Why do the Russians want to keep Kuril Island?

The Kuril islands offer both political and military advantages for Russia. First, its geographical location makes it easy to maneuver its massive Pacific Fleet in the Vladivostok base to the Pacific Ocean. Alternative routes would make transport extremely difficult, particularly in the sub-zero temperature of winter.

Furthermore, surrendering the Kuril islands threatens Russia’s sovereignty. How? The Japanese can quickly build military bases on the island and potentially use them to deploy long-range missiles in the event of war. Moreover, Japan’s close relationship with the U.S. could see the United States setting up a military base on the Nansei islands. Asides from the potential threat, Russia would now have to accommodate foreign-owned military ships in the Sea of Okhotsk (considered a Russian jurisdiction)

Previous attempts to resolve the Kuril Islands dispute.

The original dispute arose from the ambiguity in disagreements on the meaning of the Yalta agreement (February 1945) and the Potsdam Declaration (July 1945) at the ending moments of WW II. Japan had to relinquish control of Kuril Island as part of these agreements. However, Russia wasn’t explicitly authorized to take charge, but Russia assumed control.

In 1951, the San Francisco Treaty was supposed to be a permanent peace treaty between the Allied Forces and Japan. The agreement meant Japan had to renounce all rights to the Kuril island, which they did. However, at that time, the Japanese Government and media claimed that the four southernmost islands were not part of the treaty.

In 1956, through the Soviet-Japanese Joint Declaration, the Soviet Union proposed to settle the dispute by returning Habomai and Shikotan to Japan. Although the Japanese were keen to accept the proposal, disagreements emerged over the interpretation of the territorial provisions of the Declaration, leading to a sustained dispute.

Kuril Island disputes in recent years.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the then-Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, in 2018, and they agreed to resolve disputes based on the 1956 declaration.

In 2021, Putin proposed a special economic zone on Kuril Island. This proposal would enforce Russian law on the islands and allow companies to operate tax and property free for ten years. This proposal met severe resistance from the Japanese Government.

However, the final blow came when the Japanese imposed sanctions on Russia due to the Ukraine war in March 2022. In response, Russia suspended all talks on the Kuril Island’s ownership.

Only time will tell if Russia will return the Kuril Islands to Japan. But as it stands, doing so will put Russia at a strategic disadvantage, making such a prospect unlikely soon.