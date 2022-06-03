Why is China called Middle Kingdom?

The reason why China is sometime called Middle Kingdom can be found in the way how the country’s name is written in Chinese. Chinese characters are called ideogram and they represent the meanings while the alphabets represent the sound.

The formal name of China in Chinese is

中華人民共和國 (中华人民共和国 in simplified Chinese / Pronounced Zhōnghuá Rénmín Gònghéguó ）meaning “People Republic of China”.

The word,中華人民共和國, can be divided into three segments. They are:

1.中華 China

2.人民 People

3.共和國 Republic

The country’s English name, People Republic of China, is a literal translation of the full name in Chinese.

中華人民共和國 is a long name consisting of seven characters and the short form 中國 which only consist of the first and the last letters is often used. It is just like calling the country “China” instead of its full name “People Republic of China” in English.

So, the China can simply be written as 中國.

The first letter 中 represents the meaning of “the center” or “the middle”. The last letter國 represents the meaning of meaning of “country”, “state” or a “nation”.

Kingdom is a more dignified word for a state or a nation, so that is why China is often referred to as “Middle Kingdom”.

Perhaps this would make perfect sense when explaining why China is called the Middle Kingdom.

The word “中華” has a meaning of “the land of civilization in the center of the world.”

中 means center, and “華 ” means “flourish” or “rich in culture,” indicating the pride of the Han Chinese being in the center of the world with a higher culture than the other people surrounding them.

In China until the Qing dynasty, the name of the dynasty was used as both an external and internal designation. However, from the mid-19th century, as China was swallowed up by the trend toward “world unification,” the term “中國” came to be used as a self-designation of a sovereign state especially after the founding of the Republic of China.