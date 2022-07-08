Japanese former prime minister Shinzo Abe got shot to death.

On July 8, one person is unconscious and in critical condition after a shooting incident at Yamato Saidaiji Station on the Kintetsu Line in Nara Prefecture.

The man shot was in cardiopulmonary arrest and is believed to be former LDP Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was visiting Nara City to make a street speech for his election campaign.

Former Prime Minister Abe was attacked from behind by a suspicious man. The Nara Prefectural Police subdued the man. What sounded like two gunshots were heard before the former prime minster collapsed.

When a man approached behind former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a street speech, two gun blasts sounds rang out at 11:30 a.m. on July 8. He was shot twice with a shotgun from 3 meters behind. The gathered audience screamed loudly, and Mr. Abe fell to the ground a few seconds later.

