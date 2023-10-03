Does the Shinkansen Have Food?

A Look at Onboard Offerings

If you’ve traveled by train in Japan, or if you’re planning a journey, one of the questions that might come to mind is, “Does the Shinkansen offer food onboard?” Let’s dive into the recent updates and what passengers can expect.

Shinkansen Onboard Offerings: A Glimpse into the Past

Traditionally, the type of food and drinks available onboard the Shinkansen varied based on the company and the specific train service. On the Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen lines, travelers could indulge in a range of options, from bento boxes and sandwiches to coffee, soft drinks, and alcoholic beverages. Apart from these, travelers could also purchase ice creams, snacks, and regional specialty products, perfect as souvenirs or treats for the journey.

However, a significant change has been announced.

Major Changes Starting October 2023

JR Tokai, responsible for the Tokaido Shinkansen, has decided to terminate the onboard sales in their ‘Nozomi’ and ‘Hikari’ trains by the end of October 2023. This decision has been influenced by feedback from passengers seeking a quieter onboard environment and potential future challenges such as labor shortages.

On the other hand, the Tohoku, Joetsu, and Hokuriku Shinkansen lines, managed by JR East, have been offering a limited range of items, such as:

Snack items, chocolate confections, and sweet bread.

Traditional Japanese snacks like Kaki no Tane (rice crackers), mixed nuts, and Cheese Tarako (cheese cod roe).

Beverages including green tea, mineral water, canned coffee, and cola.

Alcoholic choices like canned beer, canned highball, canned chuhai, and sake.

These services are set to continue. However, note that substantial meals like bento boxes or sandwiches are not on the offering list for these lines.

A Twist for Tokaido Shinkansen (JR Tokai) Green Car Passengers

While the news that Tokaido Shinkansen will be ending onboard sales might have alarmed many, it’s essential to highlight that this won’t impact the Green Car (First Class) passengers as much. While the traditional food cart will no longer make its way through the aisles starting November 2023, Green Car passengers can still enjoy onboard food and beverage service. The catch? A change in the ordering method.

Instead of the food cart, passengers will use a Mobile Order system. It’s simple: each seat in the Green Car will be equipped with a QR code. Passengers just need to scan this code with their smartphone and place their order. Once the order is confirmed, the onboard staff will deliver the items directly to their seat.