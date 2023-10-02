Can I buy Shinkan tickets at Haneda Airport?

Purchasing Shinkansen Tickets at Haneda Airport: A Comprehensive Guide

Haneda Airport, one of Tokyo’s primary international gateways, offers numerous amenities to make travelers’ journeys smoother, one of which is the provision for purchasing Shinkansen tickets. With the addition of Terminal 3, several visitors question whether they can acquire these high-speed train tickets directly from the airport.

Buying Shinkansen Tickets at Haneda Airport:

Tourist Information Centers

Shinkansen tickets, along with other JR tickets, were previously available at the Tourist Information Center within the Welcome Center at Terminal 2 and at the Tourist Information Center in the arrival lobby on the 2nd floor of Terminal 3.

Currently, due to the temporary closure of the international area of Terminal 2, the corresponding Tourist Information Center is indefinitely closed. Therefore, Shinkansen tickets can now only be purchased at the Tourist Information Center in the Terminal 3 arrival lobby.

Location and Timing:

This center, located on the 2nd floor of Terminal 3, operates from 09:00 to 18:00. However, please note that the operating hours may vary, and it’s recommended to check in advance.

Services Offered:

Apart from Shinkansen tickets, this center also deals with JR train tickets, tourist tickets, and accommodation reservations, offering a one-stop solution for various travel needs.

Alternatives to Haneda Airport Ticket Purchases: Currently, there is no dedicated window or outlet in Terminal 1 or Terminal 2 for purchasing reserved seat Shinkansen tickets.

Alternative Routes to Purchase Tickets:

Keikyu Line Train: Travelers can opt for the Keikyu Line train from Haneda Airport to either Shinagawa or Shimbashi. Upon arrival, tickets can be obtained from the Midori no Madoguchi (Green Window) or ticket vending machines at JR Shinagawa Station or JR Shimbashi Station. Monorail Service: Those opting for the monorail can head to Hamamatsucho and acquire tickets from JR Hamamatsucho Station’s Midori no Madoguchi or ticket vending machines. Tokyo and Ueno Stations: Purchasing tickets after arriving at Tokyo Station or Ueno Station is also a convenient option.

Conclusion:

While the availability of Shinkansen tickets at Haneda Airport is limited to the Tourist Information Center in Terminal 3, there are several straightforward alternative routes and locations where tickets can be procured easily. By understanding the available services and planning ahead, international travelers can seamlessly integrate the Shinkansen experience into their Japanese journey, thus ensuring a smoother, more enjoyable travel experience in the Land of the Rising Sun.