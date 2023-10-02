Can I buy Shinkan tickets at Haneda Airport?

Haneda Airport, one of Tokyo’s primary international gateways, offers numerous amenities to make travelers’ journeys smoother, one of which is the provision for purchasing Shinkansen tickets. With the addition of Terminal 3, several visitors question whether they can acquire these high-speed train tickets directly from the airport.
Shinkansen tickets, along with other JR tickets, were previously available at the Tourist Information Center within the Welcome Center at Terminal 2 and at the Tourist Information Center in the arrival lobby on the 2nd floor of Terminal 3.
Currently, due to the temporary closure of the international area of Terminal 2, the corresponding Tourist Information Center is indefinitely closed. Therefore, Shinkansen tickets can now only be purchased at the Tourist Information Center in the Terminal 3 arrival lobby.
This center, located on the 2nd floor of Terminal 3, operates from 09:00 to 18:00. However, please note that the operating hours may vary, and it’s recommended to check in advance.
Apart from Shinkansen tickets, this center also deals with JR train tickets, tourist tickets, and accommodation reservations, offering a one-stop solution for various travel needs.
Alternatives to Haneda Airport Ticket Purchases: Currently, there is no dedicated window or outlet in Terminal 1 or Terminal 2 for purchasing reserved seat Shinkansen tickets.
While the availability of Shinkansen tickets at Haneda Airport is limited to the Tourist Information Center in Terminal 3, there are several straightforward alternative routes and locations where tickets can be procured easily. By understanding the available services and planning ahead, international travelers can seamlessly integrate the Shinkansen experience into their Japanese journey, thus ensuring a smoother, more enjoyable travel experience in the Land of the Rising Sun.