Does Shinkansen Run at Night?

Does Shinkansen operate 24 hours?

When planning a trip to Japan or mapping out an itinerary, a common question travelers ask is about the operation hours of the Shinkansen, or the “Bullet Train.” Specifically, “Does the Shinkansen run at night?”, “Can I travel overnight on Shinkansen” or “Does Shinkansen operate 24 hours?” are frequently posed queries. Here’s what you need to know.

Shinkansen Operating Hours

While the Shinkansen runs for a significant portion of the day, it doesn’t operate 24 hours. Specifically, after a certain hour in the evening, there are no more Shinkansen departures until the next morning. This means that if you’re aiming for a late-night or overnight train ride on the Shinkansen, you’d be out of luck.

To provide a clearer understanding, let’s look at an example of the last Shinkansen trains departing from Tokyo on weekdays on the Tokaido Shinkansen line:

Destination Train Name Departure time from Tokyo Arrival Time Osaka Nozomi 21:24 23:45 Nagoya Hikari 22:03 23:49 Mishima Kodama 22:48 23:49

From the above table, we can observe that the Shinkansen services from Tokyo are scheduled such that they conclude their journeys before midnight. As such, there are no Shinkansen trains operating after midnight.

Why Doesn’t Shinkansen Operate Overnight?

There are a few reasons why the Shinkansen doesn’t operate overnight: