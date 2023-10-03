Japan Luggage Express
Does Shinkansen Run at Night?

When planning a trip to Japan or mapping out an itinerary, a common question travelers ask is about the operation hours of the Shinkansen, or the “Bullet Train.” Specifically, “Does the Shinkansen run at night?”, “Can I travel overnight on Shinkansen” or “Does Shinkansen operate 24 hours?” are frequently posed queries. Here’s what you need to know.

Shinkansen Operating Hours

While the Shinkansen runs for a significant portion of the day, it doesn’t operate 24 hours. Specifically, after a certain hour in the evening, there are no more Shinkansen departures until the next morning. This means that if you’re aiming for a late-night or overnight train ride on the Shinkansen, you’d be out of luck.

To provide a clearer understanding, let’s look at an example of the last Shinkansen trains departing from Tokyo on weekdays on the Tokaido Shinkansen line:

Destination Train Name Departure time from Tokyo Arrival Time
Osaka Nozomi 21:24 23:45
Nagoya Hikari 22:03 23:49
Mishima Kodama 22:48 23:49

From the above table, we can observe that the Shinkansen services from Tokyo are scheduled such that they conclude their journeys before midnight. As such, there are no Shinkansen trains operating after midnight.

Why Doesn’t Shinkansen Operate Overnight?

There are a few reasons why the Shinkansen doesn’t operate overnight:

  1. Maintenance and Safety: The Shinkansen lines undergo routine maintenance and inspections during the night to ensure that they operate safely and efficiently during the day. Given the high speeds at which these trains travel, ensuring they’re in top-notch condition is a priority.
  2. Operational Costs: Running trains throughout the night would increase operational costs significantly, especially if there isn’t a high demand for such services.
  3. Alternative Options: For those looking to travel overnight, Japan offers a range of sleeper trains or “night trains” that traverse various parts of the country. While they might not be as fast as the Shinkansen, they provide a unique travel experience.

