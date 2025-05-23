Can You Go to Japan Costco with US Membership? ✅

If you’re a U.S. Costco member planning a trip or move to Japan, you might be wondering:
“Can I shop at Costco in Japan with my U.S. membership?”
The short answer is yes—but there are a few important things you should know before you go. This guide breaks it all down, from membership compatibility to payment options and insider tips. 🛒✈️🇯🇵
Yes! Your U.S.-issued Costco membership is valid worldwide, including in Japan.
Costco operates under the principle of global membership reciprocity—meaning that a membership in any country gives you access to warehouses in all other countries where Costco is present.
Costco is a global membership warehouse club, and its systems are designed to recognize valid members across international borders. Whether you’re a Gold Star member or an Executive member in the U.S., you’ll be allowed entry to any Costco worldwide, including those in Japan.
No special registration is needed. Just show your valid U.S. Costco card (physical or digital) at the entrance of a Japanese Costco.
However, here’s a pro tip:
If you’re staying in Japan long-term, consider updating your contact information at the membership counter. While not required, this can help in case you need customer service or assistance.
This is where things get tricky. While membership is global, payment systems are not.
Here’s what you need to know:
💡Tip: If your U.S. card is a Mastercard, you’re likely good to go. If it’s a Visa, you’ll need to bring cash or another form of payment.
Costco Japan stores are similar to those in the U.S., with a few exciting differences:
And of course, the famous Costco food court still exists—with a few Japanese twists like:
There are over 30 Costco locations in Japan, including:
💡 You can search “Costco Japan store list” or check the official Costco Japan website to find the nearest warehouse.
You don’t need to switch if you’re only visiting. But if you’re living in Japan long-term:
No worries! Visit the membership counter at the entrance with your passport and email address. They can look you up in the system and issue a temporary shopping pass.
|Question
|Answer
|Can I use my U.S. Costco membership in Japan?
|✅ Yes, it’s valid.
|Do I need to register in Japan?
|❌ No, just show your card.
|Can I pay with U.S. credit cards?
|✅ Mastercard only (Visa not accepted).
|Is it worth going?
|🎯 Definitely—great local products!
Visiting a Costco in Japan with your U.S. membership is not only possible, but a fun and unique shopping experience! 🛍️ From exclusive Japanese goods to familiar American staples, Costco Japan offers the best of both worlds.
So next time you’re in Tokyo or Osaka, don’t hesitate—grab your membership card, double-check your credit card type, and prepare to explore Costco Japan like a pro. 🇺🇸➡️🇯🇵