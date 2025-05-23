Can You Go to Japan Costco with US Membership? ✅

Going to Costco in Japan with US membership: Everything You Need to Know

If you’re a U.S. Costco member planning a trip or move to Japan, you might be wondering:

“Can I shop at Costco in Japan with my U.S. membership?”

The short answer is yes—but there are a few important things you should know before you go. This guide breaks it all down, from membership compatibility to payment options and insider tips. 🛒✈️🇯🇵

🧳 Can a U.S. Costco Membership Be Used in Japan?

Yes! Your U.S.-issued Costco membership is valid worldwide, including in Japan.

Costco operates under the principle of global membership reciprocity—meaning that a membership in any country gives you access to warehouses in all other countries where Costco is present.

🌍 Why Is This Possible?

Costco is a global membership warehouse club, and its systems are designed to recognize valid members across international borders. Whether you’re a Gold Star member or an Executive member in the U.S., you’ll be allowed entry to any Costco worldwide, including those in Japan.

🪪 Do I Need to Register or Do Anything in Advance?

No special registration is needed. Just show your valid U.S. Costco card (physical or digital) at the entrance of a Japanese Costco.

However, here’s a pro tip:

If you’re staying in Japan long-term, consider updating your contact information at the membership counter. While not required, this can help in case you need customer service or assistance.

💳 Can I Pay with a U.S. Credit Card at Japanese Costco?

This is where things get tricky. While membership is global, payment systems are not.

Here’s what you need to know:

Accepted Payment Methods in Japan:

🟢 Cash (Japanese Yen)

🟢 Costco Global Card (issued in Japan)

🟢 Mastercard (most non-Japanese cards are OK if they are MasterCard-branded)

🔴 Visa & American Express: Not accepted at Japanese Costcos

💡Tip: If your U.S. card is a Mastercard, you’re likely good to go. If it’s a Visa, you’ll need to bring cash or another form of payment.

🏢 What Are Japanese Costco Stores Like?

Costco Japan stores are similar to those in the U.S., with a few exciting differences:

🇯🇵 Unique Products in Japan:

Sushi platters 🍣

Japanese wagyu beef 🐮

Bento lunch boxes 🍱

Matcha desserts 🍵

Local snacks and seasonal items

And of course, the famous Costco food court still exists—with a few Japanese twists like:

Bulgogi bakes 🥖

Clam chowder 🥣

Soft cream (Japanese-style ice cream) 🍦

📍 Where Are Costco Stores Located in Japan?

There are over 30 Costco locations in Japan, including:

Tokyo Area (Chiba, Kawasaki, Machida)

Osaka

Fukuoka

Sapporo

Hiroshima

💡 You can search “Costco Japan store list” or check the official Costco Japan website to find the nearest warehouse.

🤔 Should You Consider Getting a Japan Costco Membership?

You don’t need to switch if you’re only visiting. But if you’re living in Japan long-term:

You might consider transferring your membership to Japan.

your membership to Japan. You’ll then be billed in yen and receive local promotions and mailers.

This is optional—your U.S. membership still works just fine!

🚫 What If I Forget My U.S. Membership Card?

No worries! Visit the membership counter at the entrance with your passport and email address. They can look you up in the system and issue a temporary shopping pass.

🔑 Summary: FAQ

Question Answer Can I use my U.S. Costco membership in Japan? ✅ Yes, it’s valid. Do I need to register in Japan? ❌ No, just show your card. Can I pay with U.S. credit cards? ✅ Mastercard only (Visa not accepted). Is it worth going? 🎯 Definitely—great local products!

Final Thoughts

Visiting a Costco in Japan with your U.S. membership is not only possible, but a fun and unique shopping experience! 🛍️ From exclusive Japanese goods to familiar American staples, Costco Japan offers the best of both worlds.

So next time you’re in Tokyo or Osaka, don’t hesitate—grab your membership card, double-check your credit card type, and prepare to explore Costco Japan like a pro. 🇺🇸➡️🇯🇵