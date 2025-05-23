Are you living in Japan or planning to move here and wondering if you can use Starlink, Elon Musk’s satellite internet service? The answer is yes—and it’s growing in popularity, especially in rural and remote areas. But how much does Starlink cost in Japan in 2025?
In this article, we break down the Starlink price in Japan, including monthly subscription fees, hardware costs, setup process, plan comparisons, and expert tips. Let’s dive in. 🚀
To start using Starlink in Japan, you must purchase the Starlink hardware kit, which includes:
Tip: The installation is DIY and typically takes only 15–30 minutes using the Starlink app.
There are no hidden setup or technician fees, and most users can install the dish and configure the Wi-Fi themselves using step-by-step instructions provided in the app. For those who prefer assistance, third-party services in Japan also offer professional installation at additional cost (usually around ¥20,000).
Starlink Japan offers several plans to suit various use cases—from stationary home internet to on-the-go mobile data. Here’s a breakdown:
|Plan
|Monthly Price (JPY)
|Features
|Residential Lite
|¥4,600
|Unlimited data, lower priority
|Residential Standard
|¥6,600
|Unlimited data, high priority
Residential plans are ideal for homes, apartments, and offices that require consistent internet access. The “Lite” option is great for casual users, while the Standard plan is recommended for remote work, streaming, and gaming.
|Plan
|Monthly Price (JPY)
|Data Cap
|Roam 10GB
|¥1,500
|10GB, ¥260 per extra GB
|Roam 50GB
|¥6,500
|50GB, ¥130 per extra GB
|Roam Unlimited
|¥11,500
|Unlimited within Japan
The Roam plans are perfect for travelers, campers, and digital nomads. These allow usage in mobile setups like vans or remote work cabins. Coverage is best when the dish has a clear view of the sky.
Although the Starlink hardware kit covers the essentials, users can enhance their setup with optional accessories:
These accessories help optimize performance and convenience, especially in mobile or high-wind settings.
With Japan’s mountainous terrain and scattered islands, rural communities often struggle with stable internet. Starlink provides a powerful solution with:
Many users in Hokkaido, Okinawa, and parts of Kyushu report improved reliability compared to 4G/LTE alternatives. In natural disaster scenarios, Starlink can restore communications faster than damaged landlines.
👍 Pros:
⚠️ Cons:
If you’re living off-grid or in an area with limited fiber access, Starlink in Japan is an excellent investment in 2025. For city dwellers, it may still be a valuable backup or mobile internet option.