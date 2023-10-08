Can I bring seeds to Japan?

With a landscape as beautifully diverse as Japan’s, it’s natural for visitors to be tempted to introduce seeds from other parts of the world. However, stringent measures are in place to ensure the protection of Japan’s unique environment. These measures are especially vital given the numerous pests and diseases abroad that could potentially harm Japan’s agricultural and green spaces.
Numerous pests and diseases from overseas can pose severe threats to Japanese agriculture and the environment. The presence of these foreign pests can destabilize the local ecosystem, resulting in long-term and possibly irreversible damage. To prevent the influx of such harmful organisms, plant quarantine measures have been put in place for all imported plants and plant products.
Several plants are either restricted or entirely prohibited from being imported into Japan, depending on the country or region of origin and the potential pests or diseases associated with them.
Even plants purchased at duty-free shops or those brought as souvenirs must undergo the import inspection to ensure they are pest-free.
Before passing through customs, ensure you visit the plant quarantine counter for the required inspection. If your plants come with a Phytosanitary Certificate, submit it to the quarantine official. Once cleared, an inspection stamp is given, without which the plants cannot pass through customs. Remember, some plants may not require a certificate, but it’s best to check with the Plant Quarantine Station beforehand to avoid potential penalties.
When considering bringing seeds or any other plant products to Japan, it’s crucial to familiarize oneself with the country’s strict plant quarantine regulations. This proactive approach not only ensures a smooth entry process but also plays a vital role in preserving Japan’s rich and diverse environment.