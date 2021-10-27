How old is Japan?

When was Japan founded?

Japan seems to have a very long history. However, questions may arise as to when Japan was founded or how old Japan is as a country. The Japanese Archipelago has been inhabited since around 30,000 BC. This may tell how old Japan is in some sense but is there a particular date or a year when Japan was founded? The answer to the question of how old Japan is or when Japan was founded is not simple as the history of Japan as a nation can go back more than 2000 years or even 2600 years-to the era of mythology.

National Foundation Day

February 11 is a national holiday in Japan and it is called National Foundation Day. Although it is called National Foundation Day, it may not be proper to regard it as a credible date when Japan was founded as a nation. According to two oldest historical books in Japan, the first Emperor, Emperor Jinmu descended from the heaven and acceded to the throne on February 11 in 660 BC. In an effort of having National Foundation Day, the Japanese government decided to select this date as there was no other historical sources as to the foundation of the nation. The National Foundation Day was added to national holidays in 1966. There were oppositions from the opposing parties and also from many scholars who stressed the point that the story of the first Emperor descended from the heaven and was assigned to accede the throne to govern the nation is not a historical fact but simply a myth.

Two historical books are “Kojiki” and “Nihonshoki”. Both are historical books officially compiled by the Japanese Imperial Government and were completed in the 7th century. The descriptions that the Emperors were decedents of the God in written historical books were said to be used for convincing to the public of the legitimacy of the emperor’s governing the country.

Although Emperor Jinmu is thought to be a fictional character, in Kashihara City, there is a shrine where the first Emperor is enshrined.

Beside the two historical books which both appeared to be collections of myths, there was a mentioning of the country of Japan in historical books of ancient China.

Ancient Queendom of Yamayataikoku

By the 2nd century, there were multiple small states in the present region of Japan and Japan was in the state of civil war. According to Chinese History books written back then, there was a queendom called “Yamataikoku” in Japan. The oldest reference to Yamataikoku is in the Chinese history book of dynastic Twenty-Four Histories. Yamataikoku already existed in the 3rd century presiding over other states and a shaman, Himiko was the queen of the state. The days of war ended when the state was in her reign. The location of this queendom has always been controversial. Some scholars support theories that it was in Kansai Region (Kyoto-Nara area) and others support the theory that it was in North Kyushu (Fukuoka). Apart from the myth of Emperor Jinmu, the Queendom of Yamataikoku was the first government established in Japan.

Did Emperors in early eras really exist?

Although it is certain that emperors existed from around 6th century, since the contents of history books are mythological and their legitimacy is highly questionable it is still not known exactly from which emperor the existence could be certain.

Foundation of the state of Japan from other points of view

Japan joined World War 2 and before it surrendered to the US and the allied, it was called Empire Japan and there was no democracy. If the beginning of today’s Japan is when the democracy was brought to the country, in some sense it might be correct to say that today’s Japan was founded when it surrendered to the US and the allied forces at the end of World War 2 and it was born again as a democratic nation.

About Imperial Era

In prewar Japan, the system of counting years from the year when Emperor Jinmu acceded to the throne was used. Some people may ask questions like “how old is Japan in 2021?” If you count years using this imperial era system, this year (2021 on the Western Calendar ) in Japan will be 2681. (This counting system is no longer used, however it was quite common to use it in prewar days.)