When was Japan discovered by the West?

The history of Japan as a state goes back nearly 2,000 years in realistic sense while the legend has it that it was established by the first Emperor in 660 BC. Ancient Chinese history books mention their diplomatic relationships with Japan as early as in the 2nd century. Although Japan was known to neighboring nations in early history, it was not until 16th century that Japan was discovered by the West.

Discovery of Japan by Europeans

The arrival of the first Europeans was purely incidental. In 1543, a Chinese ship with 100 passengers including three Portuguese onboard was blown off course by a storm while en route to China. The vessel was wrecked and drifted ashore to the Tanagashima Island, located off the south of the today’s mainland Kagoshima Prefecture. This was when Japan was discovered by the West.

After this incidental discovery of Japan, Portuguese wanted to establish traffic between Europe and the port of Nagasaki in an effort to trade with Japan. In 1549, Jesuist priest, Francis Zavier visited Japan as the first Christian missionary. Because of the exotic appearance of the Portuguese which looked extraordinary, the Japanese called them “Nanbanjin” which could means “Barbarians from the South.“

The Portuguese who came on the wrecked ship had matchlock guns. They demonstrated how the guns worked and the lord of the island purchased two of them. The lord ordered to dissolve the gun and have it scrutinized. In coming years, guns started to be domestically produced within Japan.

Both Christianity and matchlock guns were doomed to change the destiny of Japan in the coming centuries.

Matlock Guns were called Tanegashima, named after the island where Portuguese landed and introduced the firearm. Japan in the 16th was in the middle of the civil war era. The introduction of Matlock guns changed the fighting tactics at wars between clans drastically.

Xavier was in Japan for two months and he succeeded in turning over 400 people to Christians during his stay. The spread of Christianity in Japan led to the “seclusion policy” the Tokugawa Shogunate Government took isolating the country from the rest of the globe to ban Christianity for nearly 300 years.

While Tanegashima is known as the island of the introduction of first firearms to Japan, today the island is also known as the home to the Japan’s main space development center where rockets are launched into the space.

Introduction of Japan to Europe by Marco Polo

Marco Polo referred to Japan in his book, “Travels of Marco Polo,” circa 1300, which was over 200 years before the arrival of the Portuguese on the island of Tanegashima. Marco Polo did not travel to Japan; instead, he traveled to some areas in China and heard about Japan from Chinese people. In fact, Marco Polo was the one who brought the name of Japan to Europe. Because of Marco Polo, before the Portuguese discovered Japan, some European people had already heard of Japan, although to them Japan was still a mysterious “treasure island” that existed somewhere in Asia.