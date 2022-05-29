Why is Australia not part of NATO?

Is Australia a part of NATO?

Is Australia in NATO? No, it is not. Australia is not a member of NATO

Why is Australia not a member of NATO?

The name of NATO should be self-explanatory because NATO means North Atlantic Treaty Organization and when looking at a world map it is easy to see that Australia is a southern hemisphere country and secondly it does not lie in the Pacific Ocean but rather in the Indian and Pacific oceans.

Even so, there is a healthy relationship between Australia and NATO as can be seen with Australian forces which has been deployed to Afghanistan as part of the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force. Because of previous successful collaboration between NATO and Australia a joint Political declaration was signed in 2012 which was soon followed by other agreements in 2013 and 2017. Australia is fully recognized to be a capable and valuable partner which is why the countries status was further upgraded over the years. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg actually visited Australia in 2019 where both parties committed themselves to further co-operation which is further strengthening Australia’s position in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Australian and NATO relationship

Over the years Australia and NATO has been drawn ever closer to each other which helps both entities to better address a wide range of shared security challenges not just regionally but also globally. Over the years and especially since Afghanistan Australia has made considerable contributions to NATO-led efforts. This is particularly significant because this has established Australia as one of the top non-NATO contributors which is making Australia a highly valuable operational partner. Since 2005 Australia and NATO has been actively involved in numerous meetings and this has led to considerable co-operation between theses entities. This is distinguishing Australia as one of the countries beyond what is known as the Euro-Atlantic area which is nevertheless always ready to provide assistance when it is required. Over the years the relationship between Australia and NATO has only grown stronger. This begs the question what is likely to happen should Australia be invaded by a hostile nation.

The ANZUS Treaty

This is a treaty which exists between Australia, New Zealand and the US. It has been in existence since 1951 and is a non-binding collective security agreement which has been set up by the above-mentioned countries which allows for co-operation in the event of military activity in the Pacific Ocean region. Today however, it is rightfully assumed that the treaty also extends to other global conflicts. The treaty states that an armed attack on any of the three parties could potentially threaten the interests of all of them and therefore the partners of the country threatened are committed to work together to eliminate such threats. It allows for the formation of a committee of foreign ministers which can consult with each other in order to determine the kind of action which may be needed. Even though, the treaty was originally considered necessary because of the communism threat in the post-World War two era it soon proved necessary in dealing with other conflicts.

There is also AUKUS which is a tri-lateral treaty between Australia, the UK and the US. This ensures that Australia has considerable backing from two global leaders which are committed to come to their aid should the country be threatened in any way.

The U.S. Secretary of State Blinken indicated that Australia will participate in the NATO summit to be held in Madrid, Spain, in June.

In addition to Australia, South Korea, Japan and New Zealand are also expected to attend the NATO Summit.

