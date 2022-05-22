Why is Japan not part of NATO?

Japan is a member of the G7 countries and all member of G7 except Japan are in NATO. Therefore, it is natural that some people wonder if Japan is in NATO or why it is not part of NATO. Is Japan in NATO? No, Japan is not in NATO.

However, Japan has been in corporation with NATO since early 1990’s.

There are basically two reasons why Japan is not part of NATO

As the name “North Atlantic Treaty Organization” suggests, NATO essentially is a treaty organization for nations in the North Atlantic region. Located in the rim of the Pacific, Japan is not eligible for joining NATO because of its geographical location in the first place.

However, Japan has a close partnership with NATO. Japan is a member of “partners across the globe” along with such countries as Australia. 9 countries are members of partners across the globe of NATO and they are Japan, Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Iraq, Afganistan, Pakistan, Mongol and Colombia.

Another reason why Japan is not a NATO member is that the Japanese Constitution states that Japan will not maintain an armed force and the right of collective self-defense is still controversial. Clause 9 of Japanese Constitution states that Japan does not maintain a military force. Therefor while the country now has a so-called Self Defense Force, Japan cannot deploy to other countries in the event of an attack by another country.

Since Japan cannot deploy troops to other countries in the event of an attack because of its constitution, it is apparent that Japan cannot live up to NATO’s basic principle that if one country is attacked, member countries must unite to fight back through the right of collective self-defense.

About IPCP (Individual Partnership and Cooperation Program) of Japan and NATO

The IPCP lays out the main guidelines for Japan-NATO cooperation, principles of cooperation, and areas of cooperation. Former Prime Minister Abe and then Secretary General Rasmussen signed the IPCP in May, 2014.

In addition to promoting political dialogue and defense exchanges, Japan and NATO agreed to promote practical cooperation focusing on the following priority areas, including those areas of cooperation set out in the Partnership Cooperation Menu.

Priority Areas of Japan-NATO Cooperation –

・Cyber Defense

・Maritime security

・Arms control, non-proliferation and disarmament with respect to conventional weapons, including small arms, weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery, defense science and technology

・Peace, Security and rights of women

・Human Security

・Public diplomacy activities

・Other defense and security cooperation in areas of common interest to Japan and NATO