Age of Marriage in Japan- Legal and average ages

Legal age for marriage in Japan

What is the legal age for marriage in Japan? The legal age of marriage in Japan is 18 for both men and women. Until recently the legal age of marriage was 18 for men and 16 for women respectively, but on April 1, 2022, the age at which women can marry was raised to 18 because of the revision of the Civil Code. In Japan, both men and women can marry at the age of 18 now.

Civil Code Article 731:

Before the revision: “A man must be 18 years old and a woman must be 16 years old to be able to marry.”

After the revision: “Marriage is not possible until the age of 18.”

Originally, there was a difference in legal ages of marriage between men and women because of the importance placed on mental and physical maturity. It was believed that there was a difference in the degree of mental and physical development between men and women, and that women developed faster.

As times changed, it is considered that the emphasis should now be on social experience and the economic ability to support a family.

The social and economic maturity necessary to live together as a couple should not differ between men and women, therefore there was an opinion that it was not appropriate to have a difference in the age of marriage between men and women, and it was decided to unify the two.

In addition, the United Nations has long called Japanese government for the elimination of differences between men and women.

The age of marriage was first set in Japan 124 years ago, in the 1898. At that time, the marriageable ages were 17 years old for men and 15 for women. Then, in 1947, soon after the end of the war, the Civil Code was amended to raise the age for both men and women by one year, to 18 for men and 16 for women. With the recent revision of the law in 2022 the age of marriage has been unified at 18, eliminating the differences between men and women.

Can high school students marry each other?

Yes, they can marry without parental consent, as long as both parties agree.

Number of births by underage women

Since the number of women under 18 who married because of pregnancy was less than 2,000 per year over the years, the impact on society by raising the age at which women can marry from 16 to 18 is very little.

However, some argue that although the number is small, one must take into account the newborns that women give birth to under the age of 18.

Average age of marriage in Japan

According to most recent data from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, the average age of first marriage in 2018 was 31.2 years for men and 29.6 years for women. The age with the highest number of first marriages for women was 26. Compared to 1995, the average age of first marriage increased by 2.7 years for men and 3.3 years for women.

Changes in average age of marriage: