Age of Adulthood in Japan

Japan lowered the age of Adulthood in 2022

In 1876, a proclamation stipulated the age of adulthood starting from 20 in Japan. And it’s remained that way for over 145 years until recently, when the government changed the adulthood age to 18 on April 1, 2022. Interestingly, on that day, some 2 million Japanese aged 18 and 19 became adults. This new Civil Code implies that on your 18th birthday, you are no longer subject to parental authority. The purpose of this revised age of adulthood is to allow greater freedom and more participation of young people in the country.

However, this revised age comes with several benefits and drawbacks, and in this post, we explore all you need to know about the age of adulthood in Japan.

New rights at 18

Once you are over 18 years, you can now:

Enter a credit card or cell phone contract without parental consent

Obtain a passport valid for ten years

Lease an apartment or property without parental consent

Submit a petition for a gender reassignment surgery without parental consent

File lawsuits

Obtain national licenses

Marry without parental permission (As a side note, the legal age of marriage for females was raised to 18 from 16 to be on par with their male counterparts).

Exceptions

Before you become overexcited with the new age of adulthood, note that you’re not still free to do everything adults can. That’s right! You still need to be 20 and above to partake in some activities. Such activities include:

Drinking alcohol and smoking

Public gambling, like betting on boats or horse racing.

Enrolling in the National Pension Plan

Obtaining a license for large to mid-sized vehicles, such as a truck.

Drawbacks of this revised age

With greater freedom comes greater responsibility. This revision means that 18-year-olds will be punished more strictly if they commit a criminal offense. The juvenile act only applies to minors. And now, 18-year-olds are no longer considered minors in Japan. This also means that your face and name can be printed on media outlets if you’re at least 18 years old.

How does this affect the coming-of-age ceremony?

The Coming of Age day is a public holiday on the second Monday of January in Japan to celebrate all that has reached the age of maturity. This holiday was first established in 1948 and has been held annually since.

This celebration is usually for those that just turned 20. And even with Japan’s revised age of adulthood, many local governments plan to continue the coming-of-age ceremony for 20-year-olds.

Critics of the new age of adulthood

Some people have criticized the government for reducing the age of adulthood, stating that 18-year-olds are inexperienced and can easily fall victim to scams. There was a leeway for those under 20 that got into a bad contract in the past. Now, this leeway will only apply to those under 18.

In response to this concern, the government has ramped up its effort to share important information about the new responsibility of 18 and 19-year-olds and how they can better protect themselves.