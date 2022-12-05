Russia invades Japan –Fact check

Did Russia plan to invade Japan in 2021?

The rumor has it that Russia was planning to invade Japan in the summer of 2021, about half a year before invading Ukraine in February, 2022, Is this true? Or is it one of those fake news that originated from some disinformation or misinformation on social media? The news is not made out of the whole clothes and it started to spread when Newsweek reported this in late November. The source of the information was an accusation from a whistle blower inside the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and it alleges that Russia have planned a military attack and invasion on Japan in the summer of 2021.

It is highly possible that this is disinformation because it would not be possible that the intelligence sources of the U.S. or Japan did not notice anything.

In the case of Putin’s War on Ukraine, with spies inside the Kremlin, the Russian military, and the intelligence community, the CIA, and other U.S. intelligence agencies had been aware for more than a year prior to the start of the Russian invasion that President Putin was steadily beginning preparations for an invasion of Ukraine although the US president was skeptical.

Does Russia want to invade Japan?

There is a difference between wanting to invade and planning an invasion. Russia would definitely want to invade Japan if it is not protected or if there ever is a chance just as they would attack the U.S. but there would be difficulty.

Russia may have tried to spread the disinformation on Russian invasion on Japan intentionally for some purposes.

It is speculated that Russian was not happy when Japan started supporting Ukraine joining countries in the West and they may have wanted to threat Japan by giving a hint of what they could do to Japan if they side with Ukraine or with NATO countries.

Reaction of Japanese media

Although the idea of Russian invasion on Japan sounds horrifying especially to those in Japan, so far no major mass media in Japan have reported this alleged Russian invasion on Japan. This could perhaps because the source of information is limited to one media which simply reported information from some whistle blower.

Russia once invaded Japan during the Soviet era.

At the end of World War II, the Soviet Union declared war on Japan in violation of the Soviet-Japanese Neutrality Pact, which was still in effect at the time, and the Soviet Union’s Army launched an invasion of Japan.

Japan surrendered to the Allies on August 14, 1945, five days after the invasion began, in response to the Soviet Union’s intervention in Japan.

After Japan surrendered, Soviet forces continued their invasion, landing on and occupying the four northern islands. The Soviet Union also marched on Hokkaido, and proposed that Hokkaido be divided into two halves, one half of which would be controlled by Russia, just as Germany had been divided into multiple east-west parts, but the United States opposed this proposal and no part of Hokkaido became Russian territory.

Northern Territories dispute (Kuril Islands dispute)

The Russian Federation effectively controls the Northern Territories, which consist of four islands, and the Russian government claims that the four islands are Russian territory. The Japanese government maintains that the four islands are Japan’s territory and should be returned to Japan.

This Northern Territories issue is considered a possible cause of war between Japan and Russia.