Why is Narita so far from Tokyo?

Narita- World’s furthest airport from city center

If humans were meant to fly, God would have made the airport close to the city.

In 1980’s there was a TV commercial in which two Western men were talking and one starts saying “Narita, I am sick of it!” This was a commercial of Keisei Skyliner and the railway company, Keisai, tried to appeal how fast their train could take travelers from downtown Tokyo to Narita, which was known for the distant location. Why is Narita Airport so far away from Tokyo? Why did they choose Narita for building the Tokyo’s new Airport?

Originally, Tokyo’s international airport was Haneda.

Haneda Airport is named “Tokyo International Airport,” and it originally served both domestic and international flights, but due to an increase in the number of flights, international flights were moved to Narita International Airport in 1978.

The reason why Narita was chosen

Although no mass media gives specific reasons why Narita was chosen as the site for constructing Tokyo’s new international airport, here are some reasons.

Because of the “Yokota Airspace”, it was not possible to build an airport on the Western side of Tokyo or North West or South West of Tokyo.

The Yokota airspace, which extends not only over western Tokyo but also from Niigata Prefecture to the Izu Peninsula and Nagano Prefecture, ranges in altitude from 12,000 feet to a maximum of 23,000 feet. The airspace belongs to the U.S. and not to Japan, and is therefore controlled by the U.S. military. Within this airspace are airfields such as Yokota of the U.S. military, Iruma of the Air Self-Defense Force, and Atsugi of the Maritime Self-Defense Force and U.S. Forces. Aircrafts from Haneda and Narita airports to western Japan and other areas avoid Yokota airspace, except for those heading to Kansai and Osaka airports.

Because of Yokota Airspace, the proposed site for the new airport had to be east or southeast of Tokyo.

It would make sense to build an airport in Chiba Prefecture, which is located east and southeast of Tokyo. The Boso Peninsula in Chiba prefecture is vast but mountainous therefore this area was not suitable. On the other hand, the areas around Narita and also Tomisato are flat and suitable for the construction of an airport. Another potential site was near Kasumigaura Lake in Ibaraki Prefecture, which was also a flat area.

Vast land of government-owned Imperial Ranch was in Narita

Tomisato or Narita

Until 1969, an Imperial ranch existed in the Sanrizuka area of Narita City. The choice of Narita against Tomisato was found to have advantages such as minimizing the impact on local residents by minimizing the acquisition of privately-owned land because they could the use this Imperial ranch in Narita, which is government land.

It also turned out that the area near Sanrizuka, Narita located about 10 km east of Tomisato, does not differ from Tomisato in terms of air traffic control and weather.

There was already a railroad between Tokyo and Narita

Near the terminals of many of Japan’s private railway lines there are famous shrines and temples that are objects of worship. (For example, the terminal station of the Asakusa Line is Asakusa, where Sensoji Temple is located, and at the terminal station of the Tobu Nikko Line, there is Toshogu Shrine.)

This is because the railroad companies built the lines in anticipation of demand from a large number of people who go to famous shrines and temples.

For the same reason, a private railway line operated by the Keisei Railways already existed between Tokyo and Narita where there is a famous temple called Shinsho-ji Temple.

Keisei Line incidentally had “wide” railways suitable for high speed transportation

The fastest train in Japan is the Shinkansen, but the fastest train on a conventional line is the “Skyliner” operated by Keisei Railway (between Tokyo and Narita).The Keisei Line’s tracks were originally wider than the tracks of other railways of Tokyo area, which made it possible to operate trains at high speeds between Tokyo and Narita. If the airport had been built somewhere other than Narita, this type of high-speed train transportation would not have been impossible.

Well, it sounds like Narita was meant to be the location for the airport.