International Airports in Japan

There are four official international airports in Japan

In Japan, airports that were designated as international civil airports under the Airport Development Law enacted in 1956 as necessary for international air routes are considered international airports, and these airports have the name “international airport” in their official names.

Japan had five international airports: Tokyo International Airport (Haneda Airport), Osaka International Airport (Itami Airport), Narita International Airport (Narita Airport), Kansai International Airport (Kansai Airport), and Central Japan International Airport (Centrair).

Narita and Kansai airports opened due to tight airline demand.

Most flights to and from Haneda Airport were transferred to Narita Airport when it opened. However, with the opening of Haneda Airport’s international terminal in 2010, international flights to and from Haneda have increased.

However, other than the above four airports, there are also international international flights to and from other airports.

List of international airports in Japan

Airport Name Prefecture Haneda Tokyo Narita Chiba Kansai Osaka Fukuoka Fukuoka Shin-Chitose Hokkaido Naha Okinawa Chubu Aichi Kagoshima Kagoshima Sendai Miyagi Kumamoto Kumamoto Miyazaki Miyazaki Nagasaki Nagasaki Hiroshima Hiroshima Matsuyama Ehime Ishigaki Okinawa Takamatsu Kagawa Oita Oita Komatsu Ishikawa Kitakyushu Fukuoka Okayama Okayama Akita Akita Aomori Aomori Niigata Niigata Asahikawa Hokkaido Ibaraki Ibaraki Saga Saga Shizuoka Shizuoka Yonago Tottori Toyama Toyama Hanamaki Iwate Fukushima Fukushima

There are many international airports in the regions of Japan that serve international flights. In most cases, these airports serve countries and regions such as China, South Korea, and Taiwan. Many tourists come to Japan from these countries and regions arriving at these airports.

Air cargo to and from international airports in Japan

Most air cargo to/from Japan is handled at Narita.

There are some cargo agents/freight forwrders that handle cargo at Kansai-Kansai airport. Few air cargo agents handle cargo at Chubu Airport. There are some companies that handle airfreight at Sapporo and Fukuoka, but they are very few in number and their destinations are limited to Asia. In most cases, cargoes are cleared at Narita for loading onto aircraft departing from Haneda, and the airlines arrange transportation between Narita and Haneda.

How many international airports in Japan?

There are 4 airports in Japan that have “international” in the names of the airports. They are: Narita, Haneda, Chubu and Kansai. There are other 27 seven airports with takeoffs and landings of international airlines.