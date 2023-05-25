List of prohibited medications in Japan

A Guide to Prohibited Medications in Japan for Tourists

When traveling to Japan, it’s essential to familiarize yourself with the country’s regulations regarding medications. Japan has strict rules concerning the importation and use of certain drugs, and what may be readily available in your home country could be prohibited or restricted in Japan. This article serves as a guide to help tourists understand the medications that are prohibited or require special permission in Japan.

Stimulant Drugs

Medications containing stimulant substances, such as certain ADHD medications like Adderall and Ritalin, are generally prohibited in Japan. These drugs are tightly regulated due to their potential for abuse and misuse. It’s crucial to refrain from carrying such medications into Japan unless you have obtained explicit permission from the Japanese authorities.

Narcotics

Strong painkillers and opioids fall under the category of narcotics, and their importation is heavily regulated in Japan. Drugs like codeine, hydrocodone, and oxycodone are subject to strict control measures. Travelers should be aware that carrying these medications into Japan without proper permission is illegal. If you require these medications during your visit, it is advisable to consult with the nearest Japanese embassy or consulate to understand the necessary procedures for obtaining permission.

Cannabis-Related Products

In Japan, all forms of cannabis, including marijuana and products containing CBD (cannabidiol), are illegal. This includes medications derived from cannabis. Regardless of whether cannabis is legal in your home country, it is strictly prohibited in Japan. Travelers should exercise extreme caution and avoid carrying any cannabis-related products with them.

Psychotropic Drugs

Certain medications used to treat psychiatric conditions, such as some antidepressants and antipsychotics, may be restricted in Japan. These drugs are subject to special regulations, and travelers should check with the Japanese embassy or consulate to determine the specific requirements for bringing them into the country. It is advisable to carry a copy of the prescription and a doctor’s note for any necessary medications.

Injection Medications

If you need to carry injectable medications with you to Japan, it’s important to note that specific requirements must be met. Importing injectable medications generally requires a Yakkan Shoumei, a special import certificate issued by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare. This certificate can be obtained by submitting the necessary documentation and following the designated procedures. It is essential to contact the Japanese embassy or consulate well in advance to ensure compliance with the regulations.

Conclusion

When traveling to Japan, it is vital to be aware of the country’s regulations regarding medications. Prohibited or restricted drugs in Japan include stimulant drugs, narcotics, cannabis-related products, certain psychotropic medications, and injectable medications. To ensure compliance and avoid legal issues, it is strongly recommended to consult the nearest Japanese embassy or consulate and obtain the most up-to-date information before traveling. Always carry a copy of the prescription and any necessary documentation to demonstrate the legitimacy of your medications. By being well-informed and prepared, you can have a safe and enjoyable trip to Japan.