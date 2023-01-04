Things to Do in Narita on a Layover

Narita Airport Layover

Many of us have experienced the mix of dread and anticipation that comes with a long layover during an international journey. Luckily, Narita Airport has you covered with plenty of things to do and places to explore during your next layover.

Narita Airport is Japan’s largest and most commonly used international airport. It is located in Chiba Prefecture, next to Tokyo and is used as a hub for both international and domestic flights. Luckily the area surrounding Narita Airport has plenty of things to fill in time so you’re not left passing time in a food court.

Naritasan Shinshoji Temple

If you’re looking to experience some Japanese culture during your layover, the nearby Naritasan Shinshoji Temple is a great option. Located less than 10 minutes away by train and then a relaxing 15-20 minute walk, Naritasan is an impressive and imposing Buddhist temple. First built in 940AD, the temple boasts an extensive history and is home to both a new and original main hall, a three-storied pagoda and a large Tahoto-style pagoda. There is also a beautiful garden located next to the temple which incorporates a number of aspects of traditional Japanese landscape design, along with some European elements.

Omotesando Street

While the walk from the train station may seem long at first glance, this walk actually takes you through the traditional Omotesando Street. This street is home to many shops and restaurants, many selling traditional foods and crafts. Some of these shops have been in operation for generations and can offer great insight into Japanese tradition and culture. It is easy to spend a few hours exploring the temple itself, the nearby gardens, the lively, bustling businesses along Omotesando Street as well as some of the delicious cuisine offered by some of the restaurants on the street.

AEON Mall

However, if you’re looking for something a bit more modern, AEON Mall might be the place for you. AEON is perhaps the most popular chain of malls in Japan and they are able to cater to all demographics. With over 150 stores covering fashion, homewares, designer and food, there is something for everyone. AEON Mall Narita also has a large games arcade, a SanRio store and a wide variety of restaurants.

Muji Store

There is also a supermarket and Muji store to stock up on fresh food and any other essentials you might need. Some shops also offer tax-free shopping for tourists.

Massage and reflexology

If this sounds a bit too high-paced for a layover after a long flight, AEON also has a Rafine branch in the mall. Rafine is a chain of highly-respected and popular massage and reflexology shops. They have a number of different massage and reflexology options available, ranging from hand reflexology through to whole body massage. This can be a great option for relaxing after a long flight and making sure to feel refreshed before the next flight.

AEON Mall is accessible by bus from Narita Airport, JR Narita Station or Naritasan Shinshoji Temple.

Layovers are often the worst part of a long international journey but are often unavoidable. Narita airport bypasses the disappointment that often comes from a long layover with a variety of things to enjoy within close proximity. It becomes easy to enjoy Japanese culture, food, shopping and more all within a short bus or train journey from Narita Airport.

Sawara

If you’d like to explore some of Japan’s history while feeling the atmosphere Edo-era Japan, the city of Sawara is ideal. This city was a merchant hub during the Edo period (1603-1867) with a number of canals used for transporting rice still in existence today. Some of the businesses in this town have been operating since this period. The historical district Sawara has some beautiful waterfront walking paths and bridges to enjoy, including a ‘waterfall bridge’, which water flows from at certain times of day. The botanic garden in Sawara is also home to Asia’s largest collection of irises, with over 1.5million. If you’re visiting during the wrong season for irises, the garden also has large areas of lotuses, wisteria flowers and other seasonal blossoms. Sawara is a bit further from Narita than some other options at around 1 hr by train, but exploring Sawara can be a relaxing and peaceful way to enjoy time during your layover in Narita.