The Transportation Options From Narita Airport To Tokyo

Getting to Tokyo from Narita Introduction

Narita International Airport is located just over 60 kilometers from central Tokyo and is the main international gateway to Japan. For visitors coming from overseas, arriving in Narita and taking transport to Tokyo can be an overwhelming experience, as there are a variety of different transport options available.

In this article, you will learn about the various ways you can get from Narita to Tokyo, including train, bus, taxi, private car service and more.

Additionally, you’ll find out about the advantages and disadvantages of each option so that you can make an informed choice when deciding how to travel between Narita and Tokyo.

Narita Express (NEX)

The Narita Express is a convenient option for travelers who want to reach central Tokyo quickly. Trains run frequently and operate between Narita airport and major train stations in Tokyo.

In addition to the express service, there is also a slower train service that operates between Narita airport and various destinations in Tokyo. This service is called the Narita Sky Access Line, and it runs on a different route from the NEX.

The Narita Express is equipped with comfortable seats and ample space for luggage, making it a popular choice among travelers.

Keisei Skyliner

The Keisei Skyliner is a fast train service that connects Narita airport with Ueno Station in central Tokyo. Trains run frequently and the journey takes around 40 minutes. The Keisei Skyliner is equipped with comfortable seats, and travelers can enjoy scenic views of Tokyo along the way.

The train is also equipped with Wi-Fi, making it a convenient option for travelers who need to stay connected. The Keisei Skyliner is a comfortable and convenient option for travelers looking to get from Narita to Tokyo quickly and without hassle.

Airport Limousine Bus

The airport limousine bus is a convenient option for travelers who want to reach central Tokyo without having to worry about navigating the city’s public transportation system.

Buses run frequently, and the journey takes about 90 minutes. The buses are equipped with comfortable seats and ample space for luggage, making it a convenient option for travelers with a lot of luggage.

In addition to the regular service, there is also a premium bus service that operates between Narita airport and various destinations in Tokyo. This service is called the Access Narita, and it is equipped with additional amenities, such as Wi-Fi and charging ports.

Taxi

Taxis are a convenient option for travelers who want a door-to-door service to their final destination. The journey takes about 60-90 minutes, and the cost can be expensive, depending on your destination and traffic conditions.

Taxis are equipped with comfortable seats and ample space for luggage, making it a convenient option for travelers with a lot of luggage.

In addition to the regular taxis, there are also premium taxis available at Narita airport, such as the Nippon Kotsu Black Taxi. These taxis are equipped with additional amenities, such as Wi-Fi and charging ports.

Private Car Service

There are a few rental car companies at Narita International Airport, including Hertz, Avis, and Budget. Rental cars can be a great option if you’re planning to do a lot of driving during your trip to Tokyo. Be aware that Japan has right-hand drive vehicles, so getting used to the steering wheel and traffic patterns can take some time.

Also, keep in mind that parking in Tokyo can be difficult and expensive.Private car services can be pre-booked and provide a more comfortable and convenient option for travelers.

Conclusion

In conclusion, travelers arriving at Narita International Airport have several options for reaching Tokyo, including trains, buses, taxis, and private car services. Each mode of transportation has its advantages and disadvantages, and travelers should carefully consider their options before making a final decision.

Factors such as travel time, cost, comfort, and convenience should be considered when choosing a mode of transportation from Narita airport to Tokyo