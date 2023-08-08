Japan Trusted Traveler Program

Introduction to the Trusted Traveler Program (TTP) in Japan

Japan’s Trusted Traveler Program (TTP) represents a collaborative effort to streamline the immigration process for frequent and trusted travelers entering the country. By utilizing modern technology and rigorous checks, the program aims to offer a more efficient and expedited entry procedure for qualifying individuals.

The TTP is designed to serve various categories of travelers, such as business professionals, tourists, long-term residents, and others who have demonstrated compliance with Japanese laws and regulations. Through a two-step examination process, both prior to and after arrival in Japan, applicants can gain access to automated gates at airports and other entry points, simplifying their entrance into the country.

The program underscores Japan’s commitment to providing a seamless travel experience while maintaining robust security measures. The subsequent sections outline the specific procedures for registering as a candidate for the TTP, detailing the requirements and steps necessary for both preliminary and secondary examinations.

Core concept and benefits of the Trusted Traveler Program in Japan

What is the Trusted Traveler Program (TTP)?

The Trusted Traveler Program (TTP) in Japan is designed for foreign visitors, including business people, tourists, and their families, coming for short stays. Those who qualify are given a “Registered User Card” by the Immigration Services Agency, allowing them to use automated gates at major airports like Narita, Haneda, and Kansai. This card simplifies entry and exit by bypassing face-to-face inspections with immigration officers.

Requirements for Registration in Japan’s Trusted Traveler Program (TTP)

General Requirements for TTP Registration

To be eligible for Japan’s Trusted Traveler Program (TTP), applicants must fulfill specific requirements corresponding to one of five categories, labeled from (A) to (E), and must meet common conditions outlined in part (2).

A. Based on the U.S.-Japan Initiative (Category A – JTTP)

U.S. citizens applying for TTP must be part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Global Entry Program (GEP).

These applicants are exempt from other requirements listed under (2)(E).

B. Business Persons (Category B and C)

Category B (Institutional Affiliation): Applicants who hold specific positions in recognized public or private institutions in Japan or other specified countries.

Applicants who hold specific positions in recognized public or private institutions in Japan or other specified countries. Invitation from Japanese Institutions (Category C): Individuals with professional relationships with certain Japanese institutions or companies, requiring repeated visits to Japan for work.

C. Tourists (Category D – Adequate Creditworthiness)

Applicants must have a Platinum-rank credit card or higher, affiliated with recognized international brands such as VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners Club, Discover, JCB, or UnionPay.

D. Family Members of Business Persons or Tourists (Category E)

This category includes spouses or unmarried minors of individuals who meet criteria B or C.

These family members must have received a specific Registered User Card, reflecting the eligibility of the related business person or tourist.

Common Requirements for All Categories

Applicants must meet all of the following conditions:

Intending to stay in Japan for a short period for business, tourism, or family visits.

Having a specific number of entry records to Japan within the last year.

Having no history of forced deportation from Japan or leaving due to an exit order.

Possessing a passport that Japan recognizes for visa exemption measures.

Having no criminal convictions that resulted in fines or greater penalties.

Having no circumstances deemed inappropriate for fair management of entry and exit.

Providing personal identification information through electromagnetic methods.

Not falling under any landing denial reasons at the time of registration.

The procedures for registering as a candidate for the Trusted Traveler Program (TTP) in Japan.

The process is divided into two main parts: procedures to be completed before entering Japan (preliminary examination) and procedures to be completed after entering Japan (secondary examination).