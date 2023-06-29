Best place to exchange currency in Japan

Uncovering Japan’s Top Spots for Currency Exchange

When preparing for a trip to Japan, a country renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, vibrant cities, and rich cultural heritage, dealing with currency exchange might seem like a challenge. Fret not, as we unveil Japan’s best places to exchange your money, helping you get the most out of your travel budget.

Your Banking Institution Back Home

The journey to the best currency exchange starts even before you board your flight. Reach out to your home bank to find out if they have affiliations with Japanese banks, as this could lead to lower withdrawal fees abroad. Additionally, consider a credit card that boasts low or no foreign transaction fees for use on your journey.

Airport Currency Exchange Centers

Upon your arrival in Japan, the most accessible place to convert your currency is the airport. Both Narita and Haneda airports in Tokyo, along with Kansai International Airport in Osaka, offer an array of currency exchange counters. While rates may not be the most competitive, the ease of access often justifies this choice.

Japanese Banks and Post Offices

In urban areas, reliable currency exchange services are available at Japanese banks and post offices. Banks may require a bit more time due to procedural necessities, so consider this if you are in a hurry. Japanese banks typically operate on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Currency Exchange Bureaus in Tourist Areas

In tourist hotspots like Shinjuku and Shibuya, you’ll find numerous currency exchange bureaus. Look for signs reading “Money Exchange” or “Foreign Currency Exchange”. These shops, such as Travelex and Daikokuya, provide competitive rates and quick service.

ATMs at Convenience Stores

For direct access to Yen, international ATMs at 7-Eleven stores, Japan Post Bank, and Citibank are quite handy. Keep in mind transaction fees and withdrawal limits. Also, double-check that your PIN is compatible with Japanese ATMs.

Online Platforms and Digital Wallets

Digital services like Revolut, Transferwise, and PayPal provide modern solutions to currency exchange. These platforms tend to offer more competitive rates than physical banks. Be sure to review transaction fees and the acceptance of these services at your destinations in Japan.

Discount Ticket Shops – Kinken Shops

A less well-known but effective avenue for currency exchange is at Japan’s discount ticket shops, locally known as ‘kinken shops’. They often offer rates that are more favorable than traditional currency exchange venues. You can find these shops in bustling areas such as Shinbashi and Shinjuku, and other locations like Shibuya, Ginza, and Ueno in Tokyo, as well as in major cities throughout Japan. While these multi-purpose shops mainly deal with discounted items like train tickets and gift cards, their currency exchange services are quite valuable.

In conclusion, Japan provides a plethora of options for currency exchange, each with its unique benefits. Start your exchange journey at home with your bank, use the convenience of airports and ATMs, take advantage of digital platforms, or get the local experience at kinken shops. With this guide, you can traverse the financial landscape of Japan with ease, giving you more time to soak in the beauty and culture of this incredible country. Happy travels!