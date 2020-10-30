What is a Delivery Order? Who issues a Delivery Order?

What is a Delivery Order (D/O)?

Who issues a Delivery Order?

A delivery Order (or D/O in short ) is one of the most important shipping trading terms you will inevitably hear when shipping something internationally as sea freight, just like the term, bill of lading, especially around the time of the arrival of your shipment at the destination.

A delivery order is a shipping document issued by the carrier’s destination agent or office in exchange for the original bill of lading and for the related charges that need to be paid to them. A copy of surrender bill of lading will do if the bill of lading has been surrendered at the origin. See more explanation on this on the page of surrender bill of lading. In some cases they issue a sea waybill and in this case too, a copy will do. Surrendering the bill of lading may take the form of a telex release.

A D/O is an instruction of releasing the cargo to the parties who have legal right to receive it. Those parties include the actual consignee or some customs broker whose details appear as a “notify party” on the bill of lading.

By submitting the delivery order to the right party such as the carrier’s destination agent or office, the consignee can take the delivery of the cargo from the port warehouse or the bonded terminal / warehouse after it is cleared through customs. In other words, one cannot take delivery of the cargo with the permission of import from the customs office alone. A D/O is required as well.

Is a D/O issued by the carrier at the origin or the carrier’s destination agent / office?

A Delivery Order is issued by the carrier’s destination agent or the office, in other words, the “releasing agent” at the destination. Without this document the shipment cannot be released even if it is custom cleared.

This means that while the consignee must arrange clearance of the cargo through customs at the destination country, he also must make an arrangement of physically having the cargo released from the warehouse. In a sense a D/O plays a role of exchange ticket.

Workers at the bonded terminal or warehouse (Container Fright Station) must make sure that the process of customs clearance and D/O have both completed when releasing the cargo to the consignee or the nominated customs broker.

How can one start the arrangement of processing a Delivery Order?

So, the carrier’s destination office or agent issues a Delivery Order. How can one start making this process?

This depends on who custom clear the shipment. i.e. will you be custom clearing the shipment yourself by going to the customs office or will you be using the services of some customs broker?

If you custom clear yourself, you need to submit the bill of lading to the carrier’s destination agent and also make a payment for the destination charges such as terminal, their handling, D/O charges or the alike. If you are using the services of some customs broker, they will take care of this on your behalf.