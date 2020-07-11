The Official Name of Japan

What’s the official name of Japan?

Does Japan have an official country name?

There is no official name set by the Japanese constitution or by any law. However, Japanese constitution itself has the tile of “Nihon-koku Kenpo” meaning constitution of the state of Nihon and the name Nihon-koku is used as the name of the country. (Koku means country or nation.） Therefore, it is perhaps right to say that the name of Japan that is officially used, i.e. the official name of Japan in Japanese is Nihon-koku or Nippon-koku which can be translated as “the state of Japan” or “the country of Japan” in English. Nippon and Nihon are the same and they are only the different variants of pronunciation of the same kanji (Chinese characters). The Japanese government says that both Nihon and Nippon can be used as the official name for Japan in Japanese. Read more about this in the page of this blog “the difference between Nippon and Nihon”.

Japan is the only country in the world that has two different variants for its official name in its own language.

There is no particular official name in English, but Japan is almost always used. There is no name like “The state of Japan” or “Republic of Japan”.

The Japanese passport also says Nippon-koku (Nihon-kuku) in Japanese and Japan in English.

Former name of Japan in Japanese:

Dai Nippon Teikoku was the official name of Japan from 1889 until 1946. It means Great Empire of Japan. This was the name of Japan when there was not much democracy, Japan started a number of wars and invaded/penetrated to neighboring countries, and forced its own people go to war, therefore its connotation is often associated with the dark aspects of the past of the country.

Interestingly, in Japanese there are morphemes, “Wa” and “hou” which both mean Japan.

Morphemes refers to a short segments of a language that have meaning but not words themselves alone.

Wa (和) – Wa is used as in Eiwa Jiten meaning English-Japanese dictionary or Washoku meaning Japanese food. Some of you may know the English word, “Wagyu” meaning Japanese cattle beef.

The Chinese used to call Japan Wa(倭) in the old days. The pronunciations are the same but different character was used.

Hou (邦) – Hou also has the meaning of Japan or Japanese. Hougaku means Japanese music. Houjin means Japanese person but it refers to expat Japanese in particular. Houga means Japanese movie.

Honpou（本邦） – Pou is another pronunciation of邦(Hou) and Honpou is a word which means “here in Japan”. This word is often used in government’s documents and statements.

Wagakuni (我が国) – This is a word which means “our country”. The Japanese constitution use this term in some parts. Moreover, you will notice that when Prime Minster Abe makes a speech, he uses this term “waga kuni” constantly.

In laws, regulations and statues at large, the word for Japan is not unified and variants such as Nippon/Nippon, Nihonkoku, wagakuni (our country), Honpou are used.

As mentioned earlier, Japanese constitution does not decide the country name but it uses the term “Nihon koku”. Besides the title of the constitution, “Nihonkoku Kenpou”, it first appears in the first section /first clause of the constitution as in the context “The Emperor is the symbol of Nihon-koku”. In the constitution, Japanese citizens are called Nihon Kokumin.