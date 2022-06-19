Why did Japan invade the Philippines?

To understand why Japan invaded the Philippines during the World War II, it would be necessary to understand the background around that time.

Sino-Japan War and Japanese Invasion of French Indochina

The Japanese army advanced into northern French Indochina to cut off supply routes to the Republic of China, the Japan’s opponent in the Sino-Japanese War. The U.S. and Britain were angered by this and banned the export of resources to Japan. Japan, wanting resources, invaded southern French Indochina in search of resources in Southeast Asia. The U.S. imposed an oil embargo on Japan. Japan, wanting oil, decided to join the World War II by first attacking Pearl Harbour.

Around 1940, Japan was engaged in the Sino-Japanese War with China.

One of the routes for transporting aid supplies to China’s military was via French Indo-China (now Laos, Vietnam, and Cambodia). The Japanese army entered the northern French Indochina to cut off the route of aid to China. The following year, the U.S. imposed a total oil embargo on Japan, and Japan, which relied on oil imports, decided to launch an offensive to the south and proceeded to build bases in preparation for the outbreak of war. In December 1941, Japanese forces landed in Kota Bharu and other locations on the Malay Peninsula, had battles with British and Thai forces, occupied the Malay Peninsula, and Thailand. In a short period of time, Japanese army completed construction of a military railroad that provided a land supply route between Thailand and Burma. The Japanese occupied the Seletar military port (Shonan, Singapore), a keystone of the East Asian seas, and acquired oil fields in the south to secure oil, a strategic commodity, which was then sent to Japan via Singapore.

The oil was sent to Japan via Singapore. In 1944, however, the U.S. military advanced into Manila, and U.S. submarines and aircraft attacked and sunk Japanese tankers, making it difficult to transport oil to the mainland.

The battles in the Philippines

During World War II, the Philippines became the site of a decisive battle between the U.S. and Japan, resulting in damage estimated by the Philippine government to exceed 1 million people. In particular, it is said that 100,000 people died in the urban warfare in Manila.

The number of casualties due to war crimes, such as the killing of local residents by the Japanese military, also reached an enormous number. In addition, more than 500,000 Japanese were killed in the Philippines.

The reason why the Philippines were invaded by Japan

Japan first occupied the Philippines at the beginning of World War II because it was located between the oil-producing Dutch East Indies (present-day Indonesia) and Japan.

The Philippines was an important location for transporting oil from the Dutch East Indies and French Indochina to Japan.

In addition, the war between the U.S. and Japan made it necessary to invade the Philippines, because it was an American colony.

Japan invaded the Philippines and occupied Manila.

Originally, the Philippines was a Spanish colony, but was occupied by the U.S. in 1898. Later, the U.S. changed its policy to make the Philippines independent, and in 1935 an autonomous government was established. Ten years later the Pacific War broke out while the country was set to become independent. As a result, Japan occupied the Philippines and took over the capital, Manila. In this war, the Philippines became a battleground twice. First, when Japan first attacked and occupied the Philippines. Then, at the end of the war, it became the decisive battleground between the U.S. and Japan, with Manila being the largest battleground.