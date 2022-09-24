Coup in China and Xi Jinping arrested -Fake News spreads

China Coup 2022 and Xi Jinping arrested -Fake News spreads

Was there a military coup in China and was Xi Jinping arrested?

Rumors are spreading on social media that there was a military coup d’etat in People’s Republic of China and that President Xi Jinping was arrested after seniors of Chinese Communist Party removed him from the leadership of the People’s Liberation Army. Is this true? No. This is unconfirmed and so far no reliable major news outlets in the USA, Japan or Europe has reported these alleged incidents as genuine news.

Does the cancellation of many flights in China on Sept 21 have something to do with the alleged incidents?

It has been reported that on September 21, nearly 60% of flights in China were canceled.

It made some people wonder if it was a coincidence that it happened on the same week of the alleged military coup and the arrest of Xi as the reasons for the massive cancellations has not been announced.

There have been fake news of coups in China every now and then but perhaps, one of the reasons why the alleged coup and the arrest of Xi spread so widely this time is because of Zhao’s recent tweet in which he alleged that the recent mass cancellation of flights in China was directed by People ‘s Liberation Army because the air traffic control authority is decided by PLA which is authorized to give instructions to civil aviation management. Zhao said that the reason for the massive cancellation of flight was to set aside other air crafts so that military aircraft can fly, therefore it was planned by the military planning

Zhao is a well-known reporter who reported child trafficking and chained woman in China, therefore some people considered the Zhao’s tweet on the reason for the mass cancellation on flights on China as a credible source and associated this mass cancellation of flights with possible coup by PLA and arrest of Xi. No other sources verified the Zhao’s tweet.

On September 23, Sun Lijun, a former vice minister of public security was sentenced to death with a suspended two-year sentence for bribery and other crimes on April 23. On April 22, former Justice Minister Fu Zhenghua received a similar sentence, and Xi Jinping’s leadership has been trying to tighten up the party ahead of the Communist Party congress in October.