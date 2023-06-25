Japan Power Outlets

Your Comprehensive Guide for Travel Adapters

Are you planning a trip to the Land of the Rising Sun and have questions like, “Will my U.S. plug work in Japan?”, “Is Japan and U.S. power plug the same?” or “What plug adapters do I need for Japan?” You’re not alone. Many travellers grapple with such questions and to help demystify these, we’ve put together a comprehensive guide on Japan power outlets.

Understanding Japan’s Electrical System

Firstly, it’s important to understand that every country has a unique electrical system. These systems vary in terms of the voltage they operate on and the shape of the outlets.

In Japan, the standard voltage is 100V. There are two frequencies in operation – 50 Hz in Eastern Japan (including Tokyo, Yokohama, Tohoku, and Hokkaido), and 60 Hz in Western Japan (including Nagoya, Osaka, Kyoto, Hiroshima, Shikoku, and Kyushu).

The Type A Plug: A Japan and U.S. Commonality

One relief for U.S. travellers is that Japan uses Type A power outlets, which are identical to those found in the U.S. These outlets have two flat parallel pins. If your devices have two-prong plugs, they should fit Japanese outlets without any need for an adapter.

However, it’s crucial to note that most Japanese power outlets don’t include a grounding slot, so three-prong plugs (those with an additional round or flat pin) from the U.S. or elsewhere will not be compatible.

Voltage Differences: What You Need to Know

While the Type A plug commonality might seem like smooth sailing, you need to be aware of voltage differences. The standard voltage in the U.S. is 120V, slightly higher than Japan’s 100V. Most modern devices like laptops, phone chargers, and camera battery chargers are built to handle a range of voltages, usually indicated on the device or its power supply (for example, ‘INPUT: 100-240V’). If this is the case, your device can safely be used in Japan.

However, high-powered appliances like hair dryers, curling irons, or travel irons often only support the voltage of the country they were purchased in. Using these in Japan could result in underperformance or even damage to the device or the power supply.

What about Travel Adapters?

If you’re not from the U.S., or if your devices have three-prong plugs, you’ll likely need a travel adapter. These are relatively inexpensive and can be bought online or in electronics stores. Look for a Type A adapter if you’re coming from a country with different plug types.

Do note that travel adapters only change the shape of the plug, not the voltage. If you’re planning to use a device that doesn’t support 100V, you might need a voltage converter or transformer, although these tend to be much bulkier and more expensive than simple plug adapters.