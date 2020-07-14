What is volumetric weight?

1kg of cotton and 1kg of iron –which is heavier?

Some people enjoy asking a question like this and you also might have seen people discussing it from the point of views of physics. Now I am seriously asking you “Which is heavier, 1kg or cotton or 1kg of iron?” Why am I asking this? The reason is because when transporting cargo as airfreight,

1kg of cotton is considered heavier than 1kg of iron. How could it be?

The actual weight of those two are the same, however, in the air cargo / airline industry the volume of a cargo is converted to theoretical weight when calculating air freight charges thus making a shipment of light weight density theoretically “heavy”, so to speak. Therefore, this makes cotton “heavier” in terms of calculating freight charges because of the larger space it takes than iron does.

Airlines use certain formula in converting the volume to weight and the theoretical weight calculated this way is called “volumetric weight” or “dimensional weight”. The higher of the actual gross weight or the volumetric weigh will be the chargeable weight which will be used in calculating the air freight charges.

How do you calculate the volumetric weight?

The airfreight volumetric weight is a theoretical weight based from the length, width and height of a package. The volumetric weight formula is:

Length (cm) x Width (cm) x Height(cm) ÷ 6,000

Why do airlines use volumetric weight instead of charging solely based on the actual weight?

Cotton and Steel example:

Let’s see what would happen if airlines charge solely based on the weight.

Take an aircraft with the availability of space of 10 cubic meter for an example. A shipper sends a shipment of steel that takes 10 cubic meter of space and the shipment weighs 77,000kg. If the air rate is Y1,000 kg, the airline will receive the amount of Y77,000,000 as freight charges. If another shippers sends a shipment of cotton of 10 cubic meter, the weight may be 800kgs and the airline would receive only Y800,000, which is much less than the freight charges of a steel shipment while the cotton shipment takes up the same space. Aircraft has limited space and space is important for them. Thus, they adapted a concept of volumetric weight to receive a reasonable amount of charges even when they transport cargoes that are low in weight density, – This is a standard set by International Air Transport Association.

Example:

A box of with the dimensions of 1m x 1m x 1m (100cm x 100cm x 100cm).

The volumetric weight of this box is 100 x 100 x 100 ÷ 6000 = 166.6666kgs (Rounded up to 167kgs). If the weight of this package is 200kgs, the chargeable weight will be 200kgs. If it weighs only 150kgs, then the volumetric weight will apply and the chargeable weight will be 167kgs as 167 is larger than 150.