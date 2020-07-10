What is General Average?

General Average Meaning Explained

The principal of General average is based on York-Antwerp Rules established in 1890. Japanese Commercial Code also dictates that all parties concerned must share the loss of the sacrificed cargo in the event (there is maritime catastrophe and) general average is declared.

You have shipped some freight internationally. Unfortunately you hear that there was a fire on the ship which is carrying your cargo and the crew of the ship did the work of extinguishing fire. The ship was saved and did not sink. You hear that tens of containers got soaking wet (flooded) at the time of extinguishing and shipments inside these containers got damaged. The ship arrives at the destination somehow and it seems like the container your shipment is in intact. However, to your surprise, the company who owns the ship is asking you to share the loss of the sacrificed cargo to get your shipment released because “General Average” has been declared. What is this general average? You begin to understand that it is an international maritime law. But you also say to yourself as any other people in the same situation would do – Why do I need to pay anything when I did not do anything wrong. On the contrary, Aren’t I more like a victim whose cargo was exposed to danger?

So, they are asking you to pay your share.

Should you worry? This is where your purchased insurance come in useful. If you have purchased a marine insurance, you do not have to worry about compensation because in accordance with the Japanese commercial code, the marine insurance is responsible for paying for general average on your behalf. Japanese Commercial code Section 817 states that marine insurance covers “general average”.

When shipping internationally by freight, you are literally and figuratively “on the same boat” with the ship itself and thousands of owners of the other cargo. In other words, you are a member of the community sharing a common destiny.

If a vessel encounters the marine accident such as fire, collision, going aground or sinking, not only the crew of the ship but also the cargo onboard will be exposed to danger. In order to escape from such an emergency situation, the crew of the ship may take an extraordinary emergency action solely by the judgement of the ship’s master. Examples of emergency action include jettisoning of some containers into the ocean, or using the fire extinguisher, pouring seawater to the ship body, calling for rescue ships for salvage. When such an action is taken, there is normally damage to cargo and/or the vessel or monetary expenses. The fundamental of general average is based on the concept that some cargo were saved because there were cargo which had been sacrificed or because of the extra expenses, therefore all parties including the cargo owners whose cargo arrived safely at the destination should share the expenses arouse from the loss or damage as a member of the community sharing the same destiny.

What exactly is general average?

What people need to know is that general average is one of the legal principles included in maritime law and its implications is simply that all parties who are sharing resources or who are involved in a specific voyage may receive a request to proportionally share the losses which may result from sacrifices which were necessitated because of difficult conditions which were encountered during that voyage. Therefore, even merchants who have actually received their cargoes even after considerable sacrifices at sea could legally be required to contribute a portion of their cargo to the other parties which has been affected by the sacrifices which were made. In this way those parties whose cargoes were damaged or jettisoned by the actions which were taken to protect the vessel, the cargo and the crew can be compensated because of the contributions from those parties who did not suffer a loss.

Take a container ship which has been loaded with 3,000 containers which belongs to 3,000 customers. While at sea, the vessel had gone aground or was about to go aground (or even about to sink). 60 of those containers had to be jettisoned in order to save the rest of the cargo as well as the crew and the vessel. Because of the timely action of the crew no lives were lost but only 60 containers but because of general average the loss has to be shared equally by all of the customers.

General Average is quite intricate and it may be declared even when the entire ship sinks and all containers lost or there was no containers that got damaged.