Dangerous goods in International moving by air

Dangerous Goods in International Moving

List of dangerous goods in household goods and personal effects for shipping by air

So you are moving from Japan and shipping your personal effects.

When people hear the words “dangerous goods”, they would normally think of something really dangerous or something like explosives, fire crackers, matches, toxic etc. However, some of very common items among personal effects and household goods can fall into the category of dangerous goods and it is possible that you may pack such items unaware that they fall into the category of dangerous good when shipped as air cargo.

Some classifications of dangerous goods are;

1) Items that have possibilities of exploding or setting fire with or without the infliction of some shocks from outside.

2) Flammables.

3) Commodities that could cause problems to the operations of aircraft .e.g. magnets

4) Commodities that will increase the explosion or fire at the time of an air crash.

5) Chemicals that are potentially dangerous

Below are the list of typical dangerous goods that are quite common and people may pack without knowing. These are typical hidden dangerous goods when shipping personal effects and household goods. There are all kinds of commodities in the universe and some people have special hobbies, jobs or interest and there will be some more but below should cover many of the items people may possibly be shipping when moving overseas from Japan. Naturally here we exclude commodities for industrial use or commercial use since there are so many of them.

Some cosmetics (hair spray, perfume, manicure, remover etc.) Insecticide, moth repelant, cigarette lighters /matches, wax, candle, Oil (for example, aroma oil, lubricating oil for bikes etc.), oil colors for oil painting, Used Engines for vehicles or toys (radio controlled model airplane etc.) Magnet, Speakers (except magnet-shielded ones), ink cartridge, ink pad, Bokuju (Indian ink), ink in general, disposable body warmer, camping equipment (associated with fuel e.g. solid fuel), diving equipment (oxygen cylinder etc.), charcoal, ornament made of charcoal, batteries, glue, air pump for bikes with pressurized air, Electrically assisted bikes, incense, moxa, any items that contain battery.

Any types of batteries / lithium ion batteries are classified as dangerous goods.

Please remove batteries when shipping, mobile phone, laptop computers, digital cameras flash lights, toys, wireless earbuds or the alike

Electric toothbrush, rice cooker may contain lithium ion batteries.

(These cannot be shipped unless it is confirmed that they do not contain batteries.)

Please also be careful with lithium ion batteries which are contained in various electric equipment such as PC’s, PC accessories, smart phones, tablet PC (e.g. iPad), Wacom tablet etc.

If the batteries can be removed and have been removed, please indicate it on the packing list.

Some electric devices can be shipped if the batteries are removed. Also, if you are able to obtain MSDS (Material Safety Data Sheet) from the manufacturer proofing that the goods are not classified as dangerous goods, they can be shipped.

As you can see, it is important to take into consideration as to how they would affect explosion and fire in the event of an air crash as well.

Wii, PlayStations, Switch and the alike have lithium ion batteries inside. In addition, they are subject to export control even if the batteries are removed because of the high tech parts used inside and they cannot be shipped.