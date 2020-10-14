Container shipping from Japan

When you ship your personal goods or commercial cargo by sea from Japan or from anywhere in the world, normally they are transported in shipping containers. There are two kinds of container shipping services from Japan. One is FCL (Full Container Load) service and the other is LCL (Less than Container Load) service. Unless you are shipping a large amount of goods, you are likely to use the services of LCL.

LCL shipping LCL is also called “Share-the-Container” services. Basic idea of LCL is that shippers who are shipping relatively small amount can ship at reasonable prices by sharing the space of containers with those who are shipping to the same destination. It is also called consolidation and there are a number of consolidators offering the services of consolidations from Japan to various parts of the world. This service is useful as one can ship even a small amount by paying only for the space of the shipping container used as otherwise one would have to rent a full container even for a small shipment. Remember, however, that LCL container services are available only to the destinations where there are many cargo are transported to as it is not possible to make a consolidation and fill up the container for destinations where there are not many cargo are shipped to. Consolidation container shipping services from Japan are available to major destinations such as the USA, Australia, New Zealand, Asia (China, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong), India, South Africa, Europe (UK, France’ destination agent arrange inland delivery to various destinations in the USA making it possible to deliver to landlocked states. Normally consolidation container services are available once a week to major destinations. For major destinations where there are many cargoes are consigned to such as Hong Kong or Singapore, the frequency may be twice a week. Japan is known to have long holidays such as obon holidays and New Year holidays and during such holiday seasons, consolidation container shipping services may not be available as there are not enough cargo to make consolidations and one must wait for one or two weeks.