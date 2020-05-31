Why Japan has few cases of Covit-19

Why does Japan have few cases of Covit-19?

Japan declared a state of emergency in the first week of April and it ended in all parts of the nation on May 25. WHO Director General Tedros called Japan’s efforts in stemming the spread of the Covit-19 a “success.” At the peak of the outbreak there were about 700 new cases a day nationwide and there were over 200 new cases a day in Tokyo Prefecture. While the Director Tedros calls Japan’s battle against the epidemic a success, the reason for the success is not known.

It is a fact that there are significantly fewer death cases caused by the epidemic in Japan compared with North America and Europe. While the death rate per the population of 100,000 in the UK, Italy and Spain is over 50, the rate in Japan is 0.5.

Having said so, the death rate in Japan is not low compared with the other Eastern Asian or Oceanian countries such as Taiwan, Korea, New Zealand or Australia.

What do overseas media say about this?

The Foreign Policy magazine in the US reported that in spite of indifferent lock-down and poor CPR testing, everything is going to a right direction. Australian public media, ABC described crowded public transportation, non-mandatory state of emergency, and the high number of aged population in Japan “a recipe for catastrophe“ and described the fact that Japan has few coronavirus deaths a “puzzling mystery”.

State of Emergency in Japan

Under the state of emergency in Japan, people are only requested to refrain from going outside and most shops are requested to close, however, this is not mandatory and there is no penalty for not complying with the request. People are *voluntarily* refraining from going out and shops are voluntarily refraining from doing business. Japanese people call it “jishuku” which means self-restraint or voluntary restraint. Japan is in a sense a country where people live by certain unwritten rules and most people try to abide by such rules even if there is no penalty for breaking them.

Japanese laws or constitution do not allow the government to enforce a lock-down.

Factor X – speculations as to why Japan has few cases of Covit-19 and low death toll.

There are only speculations as to the reason why Japan has so fewer cases of Covit-19, especially the number of deaths, compared with Europe or North America. Some people started calling this a “Factor X”.

Let’s see what they are:

Japanese people are highly conscious of hygiene. Japanese customarily wear masks and do not have a customs of shaking hands, or hugging. Japanese normally use chopsticks or silverware when eating and there is less chance of touching foods directly with their hands. In addition, Japanese have the customs of taking their shoes off when entering home. In fact, it has been reported in America that they took samples from the bottoms of the shoes of medical workers and corona virus was often found.

BCG Vaccine – BCG Vaccination is mandatory in Japan. BCG is a vaccination for Tuberculosis. It is a fact that there is fewer cases of Covit-19 and the death rates are significantly lower in the countries where BCG vaccination is mandatory. Having said that there is a possibility that it prevents from becoming severe of Covit-19, WHO says that there is no evidence of how it works against Covit-19 and they do not recommend having this vaccination for the purpose of preventing Covit-19.

Genetic factor – Sometimes a disease spread among certain ethnic group does not spread among another ethnic group. Presently researchers from 8 institutes including Keio University are doing research on this. According to a researcher, genomic location of an individual can make are difference in the immunity against viruses.

It seems that there are multiple reasons why Japan has fewer cases of Covit-19 and the death rate is low.

