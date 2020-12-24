Why is Tokyo a good place to live?

Tokyo is one of the best cities to live in the world

Tokyo is one of the most vibrant and exciting cities in the world and offers something for everyone. There are so many reasons to consider relocating to Tokyo, whether it’s for a long-term move or a temporary relocation. These are just a few of the top reasons why Tokyo is one of the best places to live, not just in Japan, but also in the world.

There’s always something to do

If you’ve ever visited Tokyo on vacation, you’ll know the city has endless diversions and things to do. Even if you’ve lived in Tokyo for years, you’ll always find something new to do there, with its countless museums, attractions, parks and so much more. As far as dining, there are simply thousands of cafes and restaurant to choose from and shopping is also a fun pastime to enjoy here. Regardless of your living circumstances and budget, you’ll find something to keep you entertained each weekend in Tokyo. The city also welcomes many international events and music tours, so you’ll appreciate living in the capital of Japan for this reason.

Safety

While nowhere in the world can be considered completely safe, Tokyo has low rates of crime and theft. Weapons are incredibly uncommon here, as even swords are regulated. You’ll find that regardless of the time of day or night that you are out and about in the city, you’ll feel comfortable walking around even by yourself. In comparison to other major world cities, you’ll generally feel very secure wherever you go. The areas of Chuo Ward and Bunkyo Ward are particularly good places to live, as they are very quiet and secure.

Community

Whether you are a Japanese resident or would relocate here as an ex-pat, you’ll be surprised by the sense of community you’ll feel in such a big city. Tokyo is divided into dozens of municipalities, all of which have a strong sense of community. With regular festivals and gatherings in local areas, you’ll be surprised by how easy it is to meet and interact with your neighbors. This is something that’s very uncommon in cities such as New York and is appreciated by individuals who relocate to Tokyo. Thanks to social media, even if Japanese is not your first language, you’ll find groups for ex-pats where you can find meet-ups and gatherings to meet other people new to the city.

Job Opportunities

For most of us, one of the top things to consider when relocating anywhere in the world are the potential job opportunities. Tokyo is fantastic for anyone working in technology, computing, engineering or research. If you are more interested in creative professions, animation and art are also booming industries here. Finally, Tokyo is renowned for its automotive and robotics industries, so if you specialize in either of these areas, there will be plenty of job openings for you to apply for.

Public Transportation

Tokyo is known for its reliable and efficient public transportation system, making getting around the city a breeze. When you’re choosing to live in a city, this is one of the most important considerations, as having your own car is not always realistic. Trains are punctual, and even the smallest of delays will result in an apology. You’ll also find that many employers cover their employee’s transportation costs, which is a fantastic perk of some job roles. The city is also lovely for walking and cycling around, especially at the weekends if you aren’t in a rush to get to work.

Clean and Tidy

In comparison to other major worldwide cities like London and Paris, you’ll be astounded by the cleanliness of Tokyo. You’ll be surprised to notice the distinct lack of trash bins around the city, but most people just take their trash home with them. Street sweepers keep the city well maintained and tidy, and although some areas aren’t as clean and tidy as others, generally the city is very well kept.